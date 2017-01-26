eCommerce Retailers vs Buyer Objections

Each year the problem of abandoned shopping carts is becoming more and more essential for online stores, since it leads to huge losses of potential income. Let’s try to clarify what online retailers do wrong.

Just imagine…

You need to buy groceries to cook a veggie soup. You go to the grocery store, grab a cart and start looking around. There is a huge variety of foods but you are looking specifically for those you need for the meal. After spending half an hour at the grocery store, you find all the necessary foods, add those into a shopping cart, and head to the checkout.

But when at the checkout, you leave the shopping cart filled with the goods, and leave the store.

This does not usually happen, right?

Indeed, nobody ever acts this way in real offline stores. If you take the time to chose the goods and put them into your cart, you are buying those. So it turns out that every full shopping cart is a guaranteed buy.

Now imagine that another 100 people are shopping here besides you. They come to the checkout — and then 60 of them abandon the cart and leave the store. Any business owner after having seen this would probably rush to bar all the doors, for every full shopping cart is the company’s revenue.

So… Why don’t eCommerce retailers do that? Don’t they need money?

No more than 11% of the online stores work with abandoned carts and return customers. The rest of retailers simply escort their vanishing sales with a sad look in their eyes, and lose their profits.

Why do online shoppers leave?

Experts of the ComScore company checked the research to understand why customers often abandon their carts and leave. Most of these customers responded that they were not ready to make a purchase, or that they were not satisfied with the delivery terms and pricing.

Is delivery a decisive factor?

To that customers respond that the most common cause of shopping failures are either improper delivery terms, or unspecified delivery date. In fact, the longer the customer waits for the item, the greater the likelihood that he will leave without buying anything at all.

It is now proved that if shipping takes more than 8 days, 38% of customers are not likely to buy anything from you, and will go looking for a store which offers a faster delivery.

Is it better not to specify the delivery time at all?

The answer here is a definite ‘no’. Even if the estimated delivery time for your product is 20-30 days, it is better to state this at once rather than remain silent.

For example, if I am buying a dress to wear on Christmas, I want to know exactly when my package arrives. So that I am physically able to be wearing it on the Crishtmas eve. You can brighten up such a long wait for the customer if you treat him with some kind of bonus or gift complimenting the order.

Simply optimizing delivery is not an option. It is essential that the form of placing the order is in general convenient for customers, and contains all the necessary elements.

What is the perfect order form for the customers?

Customer responses indicate that making customers buy is not a quantum physics, and requires a little. What you need is:

1. Specify the exact date of delivery

2. Add multiple payment methods

3. Create a personal account for the customer

According to numerous surveys, the one thing that can really motivate a person to buy is a free shipping. If you can offer delivery as a gift, use this, and get additional orders.

What can I do if the client already left?

No matter how much you improve your online store, its design, content, order form and usability in general. There will always be customers who are not satisfied with the pricing, or those who have questions or difficulties with registration, and so on.

Winning such customers back is possible and is even necessary!

This can be helped by using trigger email services which automatically send emails to departed customers. Such email may offer a discount (in case the visitor wasn’t satisfied with the pricing), some help with the choice or placing order (if something was unclear), or just to remind of the unfinished purchase in case the customer got distracted and walked away by accident.

Conclusion

Optimize your store to make the shopping experience as convenient and clear as it can get, do not skimp on gifts and bonuses (because we all love them!), and if the customer left, contact him before he turns to the competitors.

We wish you high conversion rates!