Drivers of Digital Summit 2017 Invites Entrepreneurs to Discuss Emerging Enterprise Technologies

Business intelligence and enterprise appraisal institution, Inkspell Solutions, is organizing Drivers of Digital Summit 2017 (DOD Summit) to be held on 19th January 2017 at the Shangrila’s Eros, New Delhi. It has been conceptualized with the idea of getting the various stakeholders of the Digital Industry under one roof to discuss the opportunities and challenges in the adoption and enhancement of the digital media.

The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Emerging Enterprise Technologies’ and the audience shall get an opportunity to witness the experts from the financial and marketing domains as they discuss how technology convergence is transforming the business landscape. It has also been designed to act as a forum where entities which have revolutionized the ways things work through their pioneering solutions and services meet and discuss what it takes to be a driver of digital in India. It is also an excellent opportunity for the young startups to meet, interact, liaise, and learn from the experts and understand the industry standards that they need to pursue to be on top of the digital wave and embrace technology in a sustainable manner with the best practices and case studies being demonstrated.

The summit will have participation from the following industries: Digital marketing, e-Commerce & m-Commerce, Media, FMCG, BFSI, Auto, Electronics, OEMs, Technology and Conglomerates.

The speakers at the summit include eminent personalities like Dr. A.K. Manocha (Chairman & Managing Director, IRCTC), Apurva Chamaria (VP & Head – Corporate Marketing, HCL), Adhil Shetty (Chief Executive Officer, Bankbazaar.com), Sanjeev Nikore (President, Tech Mahindra), Sangeeta Thakral (Head – Communications and Marketing, CAF India), Sumit Kumar (VP – Growth & Products, Oxigen Wallet), Uday Sodhi (Executive VP & Head , Sony) among many others.

Conference Timing: 0900 – 1800 hrs

Venue: Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, New Delhi

To register for the event, and to know more about it, click here

Disclosure: iamwire is an event partner with Drivers of Digital Summit 2017