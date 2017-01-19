15 DevOps Experts Reveal Their Secrets About Continuous Integration & Continuous Delivery

I personally did a small research where I approached some DevOps experts and asked them what they think about the Continuous integration and Continuous delivery and I received these responses. This might help a lot of organizations that are already practicing and yet to adopt CI/CD in their organization.

Who is she: Code beast. Author. JS, PHP, C#. Creative with what I love and write about them a lot.

Opinion about CI and CD: Continuous integration is simply “build big shipping small”. The developer/engineer is not expected to produce a complete result by project is divided into milestones and he/she can produce the expected output for each milestone which is reviewed and pushed.

Continuous delivery on the other hand involves delivering/deploying a tested and usable feature to the end use as soon as they are available from the engineer. No constraints like milestones or daily report is placed on the engineer, rather, product is delivered when it is ready and tested within a reasonable amount of time.

Who is he: The author of Beyond Legacy Code: Nine Practices to Extend the Life (and Value) of Your Software

Opinion about CI and CD: I’ve written a lot about CI/CD. It’s one of the nine core practices in my new book, Beyond Legacy Code: Nine Practices to Extend the Life (and Value) of Your Software. The first principle of the Agile Manifesto is “Our highest priority is to satisfy the customer through early and continuous delivery of valuable software.” The practice of continuous delivery is the only way I know to achieve this principle and is at the very core of Agile software development.

Who is he: FullStack Web Application Developer. I like C++ #java #opensource #startup.

Opinion about CI and CD: Continuous integration & delivery is still frontier of IT technologiy, like newsql.It will change business style of freelance engineers. Especially business using cloud server will change. But there are some issues to solve in order to execute it.An IT system consists of some sub systems.

That affects how a developer team do coworking on development, and management after the first release.If an engineer can provide a sub system, which is comprehensive to end users, freelance engineers can have their own product, and they can concentrate on maintaining own product continuously.That will make use of cloud platform more popular, and they can have opportunities to gain profit continuously in addition to development fee.

The plugin of opensource products, like Eclipse, Firefox, WordPress and so on, are the example. But in general development, that is not done.

I think that the platform to make independent software components is necessary for freelance engineers to make new business with continuous integration & delivery.

Who is he: Lead Engineer-Architect at AOL Inc

Opinion about CI and CD: Some advantages of CICD I note are:

1. DevOps and CICD give more power to developers. Developers have greater control over application stack and required access to production servers.

2. Exact same repeatable deployment process is used across different environments like dev, QA, staging, production.

3. Everything is automated right after a code is checked into git/svn/cvs.

4. Fast and quick resolution time as developers can do all for emergencies e.g. investigate, fix, test and deploy.

5. Due to code coverage reports being monitored and shared widely, developers are forced to write test cases for every line and every condition in the code.

6. Due to stress on TDD (test driven development) developers are producing higher quality applications with significantly lesser bugs.

7. It has definitely helped the organization as they don’t need the same headcount for QA and Ops teams anymore.

Who is he: Founder and Principal DaedTech LLC

Opinion about CI and CD: In short, both of those are practices that I endorse and help people move towards. On the whole, I’m a huge fan of automating the automatable to avoid mistakes and save time.

Who is he: Enterprise Architect at Monadelphous

Opinion about CI and CD: There is an inevitable need for CI no doubt. But developers need to have autonomy to self elect to skip a check in if they don’t feel their code contribution is ready. This will reduce wasted effort of dealing with failed integrations and keep developers focus in the zone.

Who is he: Product Owner at River Island – e-com

Opinion about CI and CD: I work in retail – “Fast Fashion”. while we DO build core ranges to meet the seasons (Summer/Winter), it is our quick response to rapidly changing trends that generates the excitement that drives our brand values – an emerging style cue seen on the catwalks one Friday can be in our stores and online by the following weekend.

Those same customers expecting the latest fashion, will be interacting through our App and Website – so we need to be as agile in Development and Deployment as we are in Apparel Design and production – just to keep up with customer expectations.

It’s not just the “front end” – our Supply Chain, Logistics and Merchandising systems need to be able to respond rapidly to real world changes.

Adopting CI/CD allows us to reduce the time to market, reduce risk, deliver better customer experiences and drive value for the business.

I feel that you might get some more useful responses from people if you could be a litter more specific with the question(s) – say:-

What are your three key drivers for adopting CI/CD?

What business benefits have you gained from adopting CI/CD

How did you gain buy-in from senior management to implement CI/CD

What is it: A smarter, real-browser performance/load testing tool

Opinion about CI and CD: CI/CD is a force multiplier that amplifies the speed at which software can be developed and delivered. To be effective, a CI/CD pipeline must include a robust test suite that include continual performance and functional testing.

Who is he: Practitioner, evangelist and general geek on software development methodologies, technology, patterns, systems, delivery practices and DevOps

Opinion about CI and CD: CI and Continuous Deployment are very technical in nature and benefit the technical teams. They are crucial to address. They do not, however, define Continuous Delivery. CI could be defined as an early detection system at the code and build level. Early detection at those levels have been proven beneficial as these are types of bugs that are exponentially more costly to remediate at later stages. Continuous deployment is an ability to promote code technically down the pipe into production at velocity, allowing consumption faster. There are facets of continuous deployment that must be considered: rollback, A/B testing and metrics gathering. Many fail here very quickly. Continuous Delivery (of which I am an avid advocate for) is a business subject; although, in software powered organizations and/or digital business models, it has a fairly large technical component.

It is very difficult, if not impossible, to translate CI and Continuous Deployment into direct business benefit. Continuous Delivery, however, is business metrics driven and defensible at the CxO level to stakeholders/shareholders.

10. Endi Sukaj

Who is he: Full Stack Developer Specialized in Backend Development. Currently a community team member at Slant.co

Opinion about CI and CD: CI is a crucial part in the development and deployment process of projects of a certain size. Especially if two or more people are working on it. The most valuable resource is time and a good CI service and implementation helps developers in saving as much time as possible by avoiding “integration hell” and by running all unit tests in the same environment as in production.

Who is he: Betting/casino HA software developer focussed on: .NET Core, MVC, TDD, SOLID, Clean, Software quality, best practices, secure coding, pentesting.

Opinion about CI and CD: In my professional experience, the adoption of Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery improves three basic facts: quality, flexibility and speed.

Quality because CI guarantees a much lower rate of development bugs and CD provides a robust and secure system throughout the development cycle.

Flexibility because at every step of the development cycle you have the control of continue to next step or going backwards easely.

Speed because in an idyllic case with no development bugs the release can be deployed in production almost instantly.

Who is he: Software developer for everything from device drivers to full enterprise applications.

Opinion about CI and CD: If the org are building tech services or products, critical. Deployment doesn’t need to be continuous but the team need to be confident that what they are building needs to be shippable

Who is he: Serial entrepreneur. CEO at Neoteric, a software development company

Opinion about CI and CD: I think it’s a necessity if you are thinking seriously about cloud services. I think that microservices architecture can only be well leveraged with automated CI/CD/QA flow and for me this setup is a must if you want to take advantage of lean business and agile project management.

Who is he: Lead Cloud Applications Engineer @datacentred

Opinion about CI and CD: CI and CD are things we practice on our tech team. They allow us to ship production changes many times per day in confidence. My view is that any software team not using CI/CD needs to seriously reconsider their methods!

Who is she: Co-founder and CMO at Shippable

Opinion about CI and CD: All companies are software companies today, and faster innovation is the key to winning against your competitors. Continuous Integration and Delivery are crucial in helping you accelerate your release cycles and innovate faster than anyone else. This will become especially important as microservices become ubiquitous and your application is composed of hundreds of services that need to be deployed, scaled, and monitored independently. CI/CD automation is the only way to bring some method to the madness.

So, let us know what do you think of CI/CD. How they help grow software powered organizations.