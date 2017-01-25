Fundingwire – Crowdfunding Platform Wishberry Raises Fresh Investment & More

Fundingwire is a quick summary of notable investment announcements from the Indian technology ecosystem.

Crowdfunding Platform Wishberry Raises Fresh Investment

Crowdfunding platform Wishberry has raised an undisclosed amount in Pre-Series A round of investment from a group of investors led by iSPIRT co-founder Sharad Sharma. The firm has raised over Rs 10 crore from more than 350 crowdfunding projects till date. It was founded by Priyanka Agarwal and Anshulika Dubey in 2012.

AgriTech Firm RML AgTech Raises $4 million in Series B

RML AgTech, a firm that creates smartphone solutions for farmers has raised $4 million in Series B investment from IvyCap Ventures. The company was valued at about Rs 27 crore in this round. IvyCap had earlier invested Rs 16 crore in the firm in 2013-14, following up with Rs 2 crore in 2015. It claims to be working with 3.5 million farmers across 16 states.

MarTech Firm BetaOut Raises Fresh Investment

Noida-based marketing automation firm, BetaOut, has secured an undisclosed amount of investment from East Ventures and a few angel investors. The firm had last raised $1.5 million in Pre-Series investment in April 2016. It was founded in October 2014 by Ankit Maheshwari, Raghubir Thakur, Arjun Maheshwari, Nandini Rathi and Mayank Dhingra.

Loyalty Platform Loyalty Prime Secures Investment in Series A

New Delhi-based Loyalty Prime, a firm that runs cloud-based loyalty programmes, has raised Series A round of investment from a group of investors including Senovo, Unternehmertum Venture Capital (UVC) and angel investor Alexander Bruehl. The firm was founded by Munich-based Christoph Straub and New Delhi-based Kunal Mohiuddin in 2014.

Quess Corp Invests $807K in Heptagon Technologies

Thomas Cook India owned business services provider, Quess Corp, has invested $807,000 in software development firm Heptagon Technologies, for a 26% stake. Coimbatore-based Heptagon is working with machine learning and automation technologies.

IEIF Invests in ChipperSage, Select Jobs

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation backed India Educational Investment Fund (IEIF), has invested undisclosed amounts in EdTech firm ChipperSage and job portal Select Jobs. ChipperSage offers English proficiency solutions for school students, and was founded in 2009 by Latha Srinivasan. Whereas, Select Jobs is a blue collar job portal, which was founded in October 2014 by Paresh Jamnadas Rajde and Amit Saxena Anoop.