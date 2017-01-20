How Big Data Plays an Important Role in Fashion Industry?

Extremely large sets of data, which help you to reveal patterns, associations, and trends, play a pivotal role in the fashion industry. Whether structured or unstructured data, you can analyse them, segregate into groups or categories, and then form a definition about the current trends and patterns in the fashion sector. And when you accumulate such Big Data, you come up with new ideas, emerging patterns, shapes and styles, which take you to the future of fashion industry.

Sources of Big Data for the Fashion Industry

By nature, fashion and trends are social. And with digitisation, modern trends and styles have taken into popular social media platforms, in the digital sectors. Today, people prefer to talk about their favourite fashion styles and clothes online. With more than 70% of the world being online, the digital platforms are abuzz with likes, comments, tweets, pins, Instagram, LinkedIn shares, and of course fashion portals. Every day is a new day for this sector, and more number of people put in their thoughts, ideas, and concepts about fashion. Trends also keep changing and social media witnesses talks about what’s hot and what has become outdated.

Presently, the fashion industry is growing with more number of designers, brands and retailers in the online platforms, mainly social media. The fashion network is thereby enhancing its wings, and tapping into consumers, across the globe. Every player in the industry, is elite, in his or her own way, and adds lot of productivity in developing creative fashion ideas for the world. More than showcasing their art and expertise; fashion brands, designers, and retailers now want to collect feedback from their audience. They are keener on getting comments, likes, and opinions from the public. And after they receive such data, they take time to understand it, analyse it, and find a way-out to take their fashion ideas forward. And Big Data makes it possible.

Social Media Comments are Beneficial for Fashion Business

Fashion shows are live uploaded on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest. And by the time models pose for a final shot, people post their comments, views, and opinions about dresses, and give their preference. It helps the fashion industry to know their audience, and their likings, and show them a way-forward. It is equally beneficial from the perspective, since designers can sell their products, as desired by their targets.

Besides designers and brands, fashion magazines have also started to follow this trend. They have taken into online platforms and give a patient hearing to what their customers have to say. Fashion has now become an experience and the industry leaders are thinking of ways to turn its experience into a journey. By collecting information from Big Data, and going by its analytics; the fashion brand heads, designers, and magazines devise their next fashion trends.

Big Data Helps to Engage People

Besides providing relevant information about people’s take on fashion, Big Data provides an opportunity to engage audience and the fashion-eccentric crowd, through effective content. The best fashion brands use people’s comments and turn them into engaging sessions, whereby they enjoy the strong support and inspiration of its audience. Fashion magazines and designers have already creating innovative fashion content, for attracting people, in large numbers and binding them together in the constantly changing world of fashion. It is only through constant engagement, content boost, and active social media presence, which helps the industry players to know about their customers, and then use Big Data to give birth to innovative ideas and concepts.

Big Data Analytics for the Latest Fashion Trends

Besides fashion industry people, technology vendors are playing significant role in transforming the digital fashion industry. Leaving behind popular social media forums, firms like SAP offer high-speed analytical tools which allow you to turn good volume of data into real business value, in just a blink of an eye. Big Data Analytics of fashion product suppliers can also be leveraged to have good understanding on trends and ideas, which are persisting among audience, and those which are on the verge of being forgotten. Using such insights, designers make necessary adjustments in their products, change their marketing strategies, and then launch their fine collections in the market. Thus, Big Data influences key decisions related to manufacturing fashion products, and helps both the industry leaders and their targets to know each other, and jointly collaborate in taking the digital fashion industry forward.