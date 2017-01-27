Agile, Lean, Design Thinking, Continuous Delivery… Which Should I Use?

This curated post is by Cauri, Instructor at rhubarb studios, Los Angeles

Framework madness! Alongside the plethora of new tech startups created over the last 20 years, there’s been an abundance of pundits promoting different methods to develop products, ideas and companies. I see entrepreneurs struggle with these choices all the time, and I even developed Startup School to guide them through these choices in the early stages.

Enterprise product managers and startup entrepreneurs alike struggle to keep up with the latest trends. Which method is best? And why? Many people — overwhelmed — ignore the trends altogether and use the same practices that they have used for years, even if outdated. Some people become dogmatic about one method; and some pick and choose from bits of each.

I’ve worked with them all. Here, I outline what’s involved with each framework and philosophy, and make suggestions for which to use.

We see the same underlying two ideas in all of these:

Iterative software development

How to create technology that we can build, test and release in small parts rather than building the whole thing and releasing it all at once.

User centered design (UCD)

UCD looks at designing all products (not just technology) to make it easiest for human use. This may seem obvious, but we build a lot of software by making it easy for the computer, the browser, the infrastructure, the engineer or the sales team — UCD looks to focus on the end user and do what works best for them at all stages of the product process.

So — let’s look at these frameworks (as jargon free as I can manage).

Design thinking

Design thinking systematically applies the creative approach of designers to any problem. The practice came out of Stanford and first got applied to business by David Kelly, the founder of IDEO.

Multi-disciplinary, design thinking teams use a suite of tools to approach users, analyse needs and discover opportunities. Traditionally, design thinking can be a long process leaving lots of time for guided exploration and brainstorming.

Key design thinking tools

interview for empathy

empathy map

brainstorming

why-how learning

prototype to test

storytelling

Benefits of design thinking

demystifying innovation

team cohesion

highly creative outcomes

Common fears of design thinking

long discovery timeline

unexpected results

talking (a lot) to current users

Companies using design thinking

IDEO, eBay, GE, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Lean

Lean product development focuses on gradually evolving a product based on continuous empirical market feedback — testing every new idea and every assumption with users daily.

The Lean mindset starts by creating a small initial set of features (Minimum Viable Product: MVP) and getting end-user validation early on. It then continues to iterate on the product in tight build-measure-learn cycles. The product team prioritises features and direction as user feedback comes in.

The Lean startup process, adapted by Eric Ries for tech startups from Toyota’s lean manufacturing, has grown into the defacto way of developing early-stage startups, products and technologies. Many people, such as Ash Maurya, have added tools to the original process. On the other hand, many business managers debate its effectiveness.

Lean connects metrics directly to product development. This means that teams can directly see the effect of a new feature on the bottom line of the business finances.

Lean startup process does not suit every team and every situation, although the base principal of getting your end user to drive your product roadmap fits any project. Lean provides a methodology for achieving this.

Key Lean tools

innovation accounting

lean model canvas

rapid prototyping

user testing

build-measure-learn cycles

Benefits of Lean

products more aligned with market needs

faster validation of products/services/features

reduced risk

better prioritisation of work

features closely ties to business model

Common fears of Lean

no product roadmap

product and business model not predefined as it adapts to user needs

trusting the process, no preset plan

letting go of assumptions

lack of rigour in business analysis

Companies using Lean

Qualcomm, Intuit, GE, Dropbox, Unilever, LG

Agile

Agile refers to a philosophy of how to organise your company and team to be hyper-productive in serving your users. The founders of Agile wrote four principles in their manifesto:

“We are uncovering better ways of developing software by doing it and helping others do it. Through this work we have come to value:

• Individuals and interactions over processes and tools

• Working software over comprehensive documentation

• Customer [user] collaboration over contract negotiation

• Responding to change over following a plan

That is, while there is value in the items on the right, we value the items on the left more.”

These principles have spawned a number of different methodologies to apply them, the best known is Scrum. These methods represent a starting point for an Agile organisation. By the very nature of Agile, the team continuously reflects on their processes to find ways to improve them. This means that the process changes over time and so whichever methodology they start with (Scrum, XP, Kanban etc) will look different over time.

An Agile team’s ability to continuously improve forms the nexus of their hyper-productivity. They measure their velocity on an ongoing basis so they have a benchmark for success. Increasing that velocity increases productivity.

A lot of debate exists around how to scale Agile. First one has to understand that an Agile team has to exist in an Agile organisation, incorporating Agile governance and Agile budgeting. Once this environment exists, scaling Agile becomes easy.

Key Agile tools and practices

test driven development (TDD)

estimation

pair programming

backlog prioritisation

retrospectives

user stories

Benefits of Agile

highly motivated teams, better company culture

faster, iterative development

(almost) bug free code with minimal to no QA

higher productivity from fewer people

works for more than just software teams (eg hardware, marketing)

Common fears of Agile

less certain timelines

impacts whole organisation, not just tech/product

no traditional product roadmaps

embracing uncertainty

being led from the bottom up

having to let go of project managers

Companies using Agile

Spotify, Facebook, Google, Raytheon, GM, Apple

Continuous delivery

Continuous delivery (CD) makes iterative software release easy. It aims to build, test, and release software faster and more frequently.

It relies on a developers and operations IT team (DevOps) to set up hosting servers as code with increasing automated management. Ideally DevOps leads to NoOps — completely automated infrastructure with no operational staff at all.

When software engineers write new code for websites and services, it traditionally has taken a whole other team of quality assurance (QA) and IT staff to release those features to customers. In a continuous delivery environment, the entire release process becomes automated, meaning when a feature gets approved, a product owner can deliver it directly to users with one click — as many times a day as needed. Some companies release new features and fixes more than 70 times per day!

Key continuous delivery tools and practices

automated testing

continuous integration server

configuration management

auto-load testing

Benefits of continuous delivery

on demand feature releases

reduced tech team

automated load-balancing, diagnostics and repair

less human error

Common fears of continuous delivery

cloud computing

trusting the computer to manage hosting environment

steep learning curve during transition

initially expensive to transition

Companies using continuous delivery

Wix, Google, WordPress, Etsy, Box, Sony pictures

Conclusion

These frameworks, approaches, tools and techniques all have different benefits and challenges. Do not think of them as mutually exclusive as together they can create a strong culture, a mature business and a household brand.

Before you decide on an approach for your team, department, division or company — spend time exploring the possibilities. Know that any process is only as good as the people practicing it. Choose your team wisely and make strong choices with them about which of these frameworks you all want to use. Then commit. I often hear people describing themselves as ‘a bit Agile’ or ‘kind of Lean’. This is usually the quickest way to a waste of time and money. The benefits are endless if you do it right — make it part of your practice, your culture, your DNA.