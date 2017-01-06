6 C’s of DevOps Adoption

‘DevOps’ is easy when you know your organization can adopt changes easily and have a right attitude to use some tools that make DevOps come true in your organization.

Tools you need to use in every stage of the DevOps cycle, here is my article on the set of tools you can use for successful DevOps and 7 incredible tools for DevOps success

Along with the tools, you need to know the DevOps cycle and here it is,

What are the 6 C’s of DevOps?

1. Continuous business planning: Starts with identifying the skills, outcomes, and resources needed.

2. Collaborative development: Starts with development sketch plan and programming.

3. Continuous testing: Unit and integration testing to help increase the efficiency and speed of the development.

4. Continuous release and deployment: Non-stop CD pipeline to help you implement code reviews and developer check-ins easily.

5. Continuous monitoring: To monitor the changes and address the errors/mistakes spontaneously whenever they happen.

6. Customer feedback and optimization: This allows the immediate response of your customers for your product and its features and helps you modify accordingly.

Taking care of these 6 stages will make you a good DevOps organization. BTW, this is not the must have a model but a more sophisticated model out there. This will give you a fair idea on the tools to use at different stages to make this process more lucrative for a software powered organization.

CD pipeline, CI tool and Containers make things easy and when you want to practice DevOps, having a microservices architecture makes more sense.