30 Insights from 10 Famous Innovators

As you know, innovation for most of us is a frustrating business. Few people are extremely successful in it, though. I just wondered what their innovation secrets are and what we can learn from them.

That’s why Siemen Eijkemans and I studied ten very successful famous innovators. The list of famous innovators is of course very subjective, I know. We picked 3 typical innovation insights of each of them and a wonderful quote. I hope their insights and quotes will inspire you on your innovation journey.

Jeff Bezos (founder Amazon.com):

Be a thorough researcher; Bring together a talented diverse group of people Ideas are easy. It’s execution that’s hard.

Quote: “Be prepared to tread into areas where others have never trodden before”.

Richard Branson (founder Virgin Group):

Step outside of comfort zone; Mix business with pleasure; Take calculated risks.

Quote: “The challenge is to follow through on a great idea.”

Michael Dell (founder Dell computer corp.):

Have a big dream; Break the regular value chain (sell direct); Spend time with customers.

Quote: “You don’t have to be a genius or a visionary or even a college graduate to be successful. You just need a framework and a dream.”

James Dyson (founder Dyson company):

Be curious; Use new technology to solve common day problems; Make the perfect product.

Quote: “You never learn from success, but you do learn from failure”.

Steve Jobs (Co-founder Apple):

Be committed to perfection; Say no to 1,000 things; Sell dreams not products.

Quote: “Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.”

Ingvar Feodor Kamprad (founder IKEA):

Break the pattern; Simplify; Persist.

Quote: ‘Only those who are asleep make no mistakes.”

Shigeru Miyamoto (Creator of Super Mario, Donkey Kong and Nintendo Wii):

Start from scratch; Be the first one; Listen to your inner voice.

Quote: “To create a new standard, you have to be up for that challenge and really enjoy it”.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin (co-founders of Google):

Improve the lives of as many people as possible; Give value for free; Don’t take yourself to seriously.

Quote Larry Page: ‘great just isn’t good enough”.

Elon Musk (Paypal, Tesla and SpaceX):

Work 80-100 hours a week; Pick the right team; Know when to grow.

Quote: “You want to have a future where you’re expecting things to be better, not one where you’re expecting things to be worse.”

Desmond Tutu (Social innovator, Archbishop and social rights activist):

Be authentic; Be critical and speak out; Never give up.

Quote: “I wish I could shut up, but I can’t, and I won’t.”

Summarizing these 30 insights, it comes down to five essential ones:

Think Big Be Original Be Perfect Stay Critical Persist.

Wishing you lots of success innovating your private lives, your jobs, your organizations and our planet earth.

Image Credit: Flickr

