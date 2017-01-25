25 Marketing Tools that Will Help You Double Your Users

When you have a business, a thing that separates you from the competition is the story that your brand is bringing into the game. Here’s where content intervenes. It helps you craft a story that will have to convince your customers that they should buy your product over the competition. But making high-quality content is not easy at all, that’s why you need tools. There are many tools out there, but we’ve put out a list of 25 of them that will surely help you double your users.

Clicky – is a way to monitor, analyze and react to your blog or web site’s traffic in real time. Everything in Clicky is up-to-the-minute real time. Clicky lets you see every visitor and every action they take on your web site, with the option to attach custom data to visitors, such as usernames or email addresses. Analyze each visitor individually and see their full history.

Crowdbooster – offers social media analytics with suggestions and tools. It also provides recommendations on Twitter and Facebook.

Meme generator – you can use it if you need to add a comical spin to your content. Everyone loves memes, right?

ePodcast creator – is an audio editing and recording software program.

Grammarly – you can check your grammar right from your browser or Microsoft Office, so you can improve your writing in emails, documents, social media posts and more. If you’re not a native speaker, of course.

Remember the milk – it’s an app that allows you to manage all your tasks, like a to-do-list. A great alternative to the classic Notepad.

Surveymonkey – you can create and publish online surveys in just a few minutes, and you can view the results graphically and in real time.

Contently – allows businesses to work with high-quality freelance writers. It also handles the payment and management of the editorial process.

Campaign monitor – with this you can create, send, and optimize your email marketing campaigns.

Piktochart – is an infographic design app that requires very little effort to produce high-quality graphics. There are more than 400 fully customizable themes to choose from.

MarketMuse – a tool for identifying interesting content ideas that can generate traffic. It measures content quality and improves relevance in your content, boosting lead quality and engagement. Is considered an addition to any marketer’s arsenal.

Cooperatize – You can buy sponsored content and native advertising on blogs with a guaranteed audience and you can get unique stories written about your brand.

Crowdfire – Use Crowdfire for publishing, social analytics and growing your Instagram and Twitter account.

Like Explorer – is a tool that shows you how many people shared or liked a specific web page on Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus or other social networks. And it’s very easy to use.

TrackMaven – by analyzing all the digital content across your competitive landscape, TrackMaven identifies exactly what is working and what’s not. This helps you craft your editorial calendar and optimize your distribution strategy.

Socialbakers – being active on social media is very important nowadays. So we have another tool for you. Socialakers it one of the most popular provider of social media analytic tools, statistics and metrics for

Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus and Youtube.

Paperrater – is a free online grammar, plagiarism and spelling check program, that allows you to find mistakes in your content and correct them before you put your material out there, on the Web.

Lingosport – offers automated content marketing for your website, automatically updating the content throughout your web properties. With flexible control of the level of automation to use on each of your pages, businesses can create thousands of dynamically refreshing topic pages.

Visual.ly – you can create infographics and data visualizations. There are more than 30 000 infographics already created on the website for inspiration for your content marketing.

Followgen – is a fusion between targeting system and social advertising. It allows you to find a right audience for your content.

Mailchimp – is an email marketing platform that helps you market your content to your email list.

Scoop.it – with this tool, you can discover, curate and publish content to get visibility online.

Acrolinx – is a software that can read your content and guide your writers to make it better, based on your terms, style and tone. You’ll feel like you’re writing all the content by yourself.

Social Bro – Are you a Twitter maniac or you know that you’re content well get more publicity on Twitter? Well, this tool is for you. With this, you can manage and analyze your Twitter Community.

OneSky – offers professional translation services, translation management system and crowd sourcing solutions that enable companies to expand internationally.

As you can see, there are tons of marketing tools that will help you increase the number of readers, so what are you waiting for? Give them a try!