Marketwire – Yatra to Get Listed on NASDAQ Today & More Market Updates

Marketwire is a quick summary of notable market movements in the technology industry. The organisations covered in this segment include Yatra, Union Transport Ministry, Ola, National Skill Development Corporation, Shuttl, Amazon India and OnePlus

Yatra to Get Listed on NASDAQ Today

Online travel firm, Yatra, announced that it’s merger with US-based Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corp has been completed, and the combined entity is listing on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ‘YTRA’. Read More

Surge Pricing to Be Allowed for Cab Aggregators

The Union transport ministry has issued new guidelines, backing the concept of surge pricing for cab aggregators like Ola, Uber etc. Under the fresh guidelines, the ministry also encourages state taxis to be allowed to run under tech platforms. Read More

Ola to Invest Rs. 100 Cr Towards Skill Development

Ola has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for training, skill development and empowerment of 1 lakh drivers on its platform over a period of 3 years. Read More

Shuttl to Foray into Inter-City Travel

India-based bus aggregation firm, Shuttl, is reportedly going to foray into intercity travel space. Buses with seat capacity options of 12, 20, 28 and 40 will be available for group bookings online. Read More.

Amazon India Piloting Home Beauty Services in India

Amazon India is piloting beauty services in Bangalore. It has partnered with third party service providers, and allows users to book at-home beauty services from Amazon.in. Read More

OnePlus to Start Manufacturing 3T Smartphones in India in 2017

Chinese phone manufacturer OnePlus is going to start manufacturing its OnePlus 3T model smartphones in India to meet the growing demand. It had tied up with Foxconn in 2015 to manufacture phones in Andhra Pradesh facility, however the contract was discontinued this year. Read More