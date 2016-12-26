Dealwire is a quick summary of notable M&A and partnership deals in business and technology space.

Snapchat Acquires AR Tech Startup Cimagine for $30-40M

Snapchat has reportedly agreed to buy Israel-based augmented reality platform, Cimagine, for a deal amount between $30 million to $40 million. Cimagine was developed by True Marketless. It allows consumers to visualise tangible products like furniture in a specific environment using AR technology. Read More

Delhi Based Wixty Buys Brazil Based Dating App Kingr for $150K

Delhi-based software company, Wixty, has acquired Brazil-based dating app Kingr, in an all cash deal worth $150,000. Kingr was founded by Marco Rocha on 1st December 2015 with a cause to unite the Christians all across Brazil through real time interactions between them through this dating platform. Wixty was founded by R Ranjan Sahoo in 2012. Read More

OnlineTyari Acquires Photo Sharing App Plix

Gurgaon-based online learning platform, OnlineTyari, has acquired photo & video sharing app Plix, in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $1.5 million. The firm will use latter’s capabilities in machine learning to bring in adaptive learning experiences on its platform. OnlineTyari was founded in 2014 by Vipin Agarwal and Bhola Ram Meena and is backed by Michael and Susan Dell Foundation among other investors. Read More

Shaadi.com Buys Dating App Frivil

People Interactive-owned Shaadi.com, has bought Delhi-based dating app firm, Frivil, for an undisclosed amount. The company will continue to run independently, and the founders Josh Israel and Devin Serago will exit it post the merger. People Interactive had invested $1 million in Frivil in January 2015 against a 25% stake. Read More

Green Grocery eCommerce Firm Freshboxx Acquires Urmajesty

Huballi, Karnataka-based fruits and vegetables delivery startup, Freshboxx, has acquired last mile logistics firm, Urmajesty. The financial details of the deal remain undisclosed. Freshboxx was launched in December 2015 by Rohit Kulkarni, and has added Archana Pawar Saxena as a co-founder. Read More

Swedish Game Developer Starbreeze Acquires India-based Dhruva Interactive

Sweden-based game developer, Starbreeze is acquiring a 90.2% stake in Indian game development studio, Dhruva Interactive, for $8.5 million. The deal amount has been split into $7 million in cash and $1.5 million in stock. Dhruva Interactive was founded in 1997 and has over 320 employees. Read More

ScoopWhoop Acquires Video Delivery Network Touchfone Technologies

Online media firm, ScoopWhoop, has acquired Blume Ventures-backed video delivery network, Touchfone Technologies. The financial details of the deal are undisclosed. Touchfone Technologies was founded in 2010, and has a product called Strmeasy that enables video streaming even over 2G networks. Read More

Game Maker Glu Mobile Acquires QuizUp and its Developer

Mobile game developer, Glu Mobile, has acquired QuizUp’s developer firm Plain Vanilla, in a deal worth $7.5 million. Plain Vanilla Studios was founded in 2011, and had raised over $40 million till date from investors including Tencent and Sequoia. The company had been facing a severe fund crunch and had started buyout discussions with Glu earlier this year. Read More

Akamai Acquires Bot Detection Solution Maker Cyberfend

Global CDN services provider, Akamai, has acquired bot and automation detection solutions maker, Cyberfend. It was an all cash transaction, however the exact amount hasn’t been disclosed. The company will integrate its technology within its own bot management services. Read More

Tel Aviv Based Xplenty Buys US-Based Driven

Tel Aviv-based data integration platform Xplenty, has bought US-based Big Data application performance management and monitoring solution, Driven, for an undisclosed amount. Xplenty has additionally also announced raising $4 million in a fresh round of investment. It was founded in 2012 by Yaniv Mor and Saggi Neumann. It offers a platform to enterprises that eases the process of preparing raw data for analysis. Read More

Cloud Solutions Firm VMware Acquires Infrastructure Firm PLUMgrid

Dell-owned VMware has acquired cloud infrastructure and networking firm PLUMgrid for an undisclosed amount. 2011 founded company had raised about $29 million till date. It was founded by a group of former Cisco executives including Awais Nemat. Read More