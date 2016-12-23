Fundingwire is a quick summary of notable investment announcements from the Indian technology ecosystem. The firms which have recently raised funding include Shopkirana, MyAdvo, Seamovation, Innoplexus, E-Vegetailing, BigHaat and BlueBook.

Shopkirana Closes Bridge Round Led By Incubate Fund

Indore-based platform for retailers, Shopkirana, has secured an undisclosed amount of investment, led by Japan-based Incubate Fund. The round saw participation from Lead Angels Group and a few individual angel investors.

The firm helps retailers to connect directly with suppliers, and offers other supply chain operations services. It was founded in February 2015 by Tanutejas Saraswat, Sumit Ghorawat, and Deepak Dhanotiya. Read More

Legal Advisory Platform MyAdvo Secures Investment from Calcutta Angel Network

Gurgaon-based online platform for legal advisory & lawyer discovery, MyAdvo, has secured an undisclosed amount of investment from Calcutta Angel Network, led by Pradyumna Dalmia.

MyAdvo was founded by Kushal Bhagat and Rishabh Gupta in September 2015. It claims to have over 2500 lawyers in its network. Read More

Seamovation Labs Raises $2M in Pre-Series A

Bangalore-based Seamovation Labs has raised $2 million in Pre-Series A round of investment from Ivy League Alumni Angel Network led by Manish Maheshwari, chief executive at Network 18 Digital.

The investment will be used for its product enKast, a cloud-based resource management tool for modelling and talent agencies. It was founded in August 2016 by M Amruth Charmana, V Subhash Chandra and Eshwar Mahadevan. Read More

Lab Analytics Firm Innoplexus Raises Pre-Series A Investment

Germany and India-based lab analytics firm Innoplexus, has raised Pre-Series A investment from German VC fund HCS. The company provides analytical insights for life sciences firms across pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial stages of a drug. It was founded by Gunjan Bhardwaj and Gaurav Tripathi in 2011. Read More

Grocery Delivery Firm E-Vegetailing Secures Seed Investment

Chennai-based grocery delivery firm, E-Vegetailing, has secured Rs 1.1 crore in seed investment from The Chennai Angels, led by Gowri Shankar Subramanian, CEO & Co-founder – Aspire Systems. E-Vegetailing procures fresh fruits and vegetables directly from farmers.

It was founded in June 2016 by Edwin Rajamohan and Sarah Sukanya. Read More

Agricultural eCommerce Firm BigHaat Raises Funds from Ankur Capital

Bangalore-based agricultural eCommerce firm, BigHaat, has secured an undisclosed amount of investment from Ankur Capital. It helps farmers discover verified seed & other agri products suppliers. It was founded by Sateesh Nukala, Sachin Nandwana and Raj Kancham in January 2015. Read More

Hyperlocal Deal Discovery App BlueBook Secures $500K in Seed Round

Bangalore-based hyper local deal discovery platform, BlueBook, has secured $500,000 in seed round of investment led by Indian Angel Network. It was founded by Varun Kumar Akula, Alok Medikepura Anil and Reetika G. in 2013, and claims to have over 100,000 users. Read More