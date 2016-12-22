75 Quotes To Encourage Growth Mindset

This curated post is authored by Pamela, Teacher & Blogger from Ontario

Are you looking for quotes to encouraging a growth mindset? Here is a collection of 75 that you can use!

1. Change your words. Change your mindset.

2. Get ready. Get set. Learn!

3. I cannot do this yet!

4. “Mindset {noun} a set of beliefs or ways of thinking that determines one’s behaviour, outlook and mental attitude.

5. The power of yet…

6. All things are difficult before they are easy. {Thomas Fuller}

7. You have to get in before you can win.

8. Doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will.

9. Once your mindset changes, everything on the outside will change along with it {Steve Maraboli}

10. Shoot for the stars!

11. We cannot control the wind, but… we can control the sail.

12. The expert in anything was once a beginner.

13. You have not failed unless you have quit trying. {Gordon B. Hinckley}

14. Mistakes make a difference!

15. “Courage is like a muscle. We strengthen it when we use it.” {Ruth Gordon}

16. Sometimes what we call “failure” is really just that necessary struggle called learning.

17. Every mistake you make is progress.

18. May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears. {Nelson Mandela}

19. A comfort zone is a beautiful place but nothing ever grows there.

20. “It does not matter how slowly you go so long as you do not stop.” {Confucius}

21. We learn from failure not from success.

22. “If at first you don’t succeed… you’re normal! {Kid President}

23. Mistakes help us learn.

24. I do not fail, I succeed in finding out what does not work.

25. Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference. {Winston Churchill}

26. Be the change you want to see in the world!

27. “Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.” {George Bernard Shaw}

28. Believe in yourself!

29. Mindset is everything

30. A good attitude is contagious. Pass it on!

31. Mistakes are portals to discovery.

32. Our greatest glory is not in never failing, but in rising every time we fail. {Confucius}

33. The person who does the work is the only one who learns. {Harry Wong}

34. Just because you haven’t found your talent, does not mean you don’t have one. {Kermit the Frog}

35. Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it. {Charles Swindoll}

36. If you quit once, it becomes a habit. Don’t quit! {Michael Jordan}

37. There is no failing, only feedback.

38. There is no failing, only ways to improve.

39. Be so busing improving yourself that you have no time to criticise others. {Chetan Bhagat}

40. Learn to be a risk taker because there is more to gain.

41. Never give up.

42. Practice makes perfect.

43. Just don’t quit.

44. Everything you don’t know is something you can learn!

45. Never stop trying!

46. Believe in yourself!

47. I can keep going until I know it’s my best work!

48. Failure is not the opposite of success. It’s a part of it.

49. I’m not going to tell you it’s going to be easy, I’m going to tell you it’s going to be worth it.

50. I learn. What’s your superpower?

51. Don’t give up until you are proud.

52. Don’t let a failure be an ending. Make it a beginning.

53. If “plan a” does not work remember there are still 25 more letters!

54. Be better than you were yesterday.

55. “Believe you can and you hare half way there.” {Theodore Roosevelt}

56. The one who falls and gets up is much stronger than the one who never falls.

57. “Education is not the learning of facts, but the training of the mind to think!” {Albert Einstein}

58. “In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity!” {Albert Einstein}

59. Failure is not he opposite of success it is a part of it!

60. Mistakes are proof that you are trying.

61. Keep trying and never give up!

62. Celebrate every victory no matter how small. All progress counts.

63. FAIL: First Attempt In Learning

64. Hard work outperforms talent when talent fails to work hard.

65. Mistakes are beautiful.

66. Strive for progress, not perfection.

67. Bring on the challenges!

68. I am always doing what I cannot do yet. In order to learn how to do it. {Vincent Van Gogh}

69. We only get stronger when it is difficult.

70. Stop being scared of what could go wrong and start looking for what could go right!

71. Choose the challenge, not the easy way.

72. I made an error so I’m going to try again!

73. Going fast does not mean you are smarter!

74. You are capable of so much more than you can even imagine.

75. It’s not about being the best. It’s about being better than you were yesterday.

This is a curated post. The statements, opinions and data contained in these publications are solely those of the individual authors and contributors and not of iamwire or its editor(s). This article was originally published by the author here.

Image Credit: Mindsetworks