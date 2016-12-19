This guest column is authored by Rahul Kumar, Director – Product Management, Zopper.com

Thanks to all technology team members who motivated me through out my career to think through and note down some effective way to work as Product Manager.

Most of the product managers will agree with the point that although technology provides you the necessary platform for your product solution, but to convince technology people for their “Why”,”What” and “How” is the most difficult part of product management.

In current digital product era where, innovation, creativity, analysis and quick results are expected from every product manager, you are suppose to use different tools and mechanism to do so.

At the same time you need to work out with different tools to make technology and business people trust on your provided solution before it go to the market.

Data is the key to back your solution.I would like to list down some tools which I use on daily basis to support my decision for any problem definitions.

It’s like “Small Investment Daily” as a product management professional for me.

Google Analytics

I love to look the way users follow along my app. GA makes me understand:

Visits and Page views

Real time user

Drop off rates at certain point from user funnel

Where exactly user makes a click.

New User and Existing user behaviour

Traffic source and impact of different marketing campaigns

App usage by geography, devices and brands

Most important, it provides me an opportunity to segment the results by variety of parameters.

Appsee

What if one tool helps you to record complete user journey and achieve it for your future reference. Apsee does it for you and it helps me to:

Filter user recordings to watch recordings for specific experiment and variations

Analyse touch heat maps for every screen variation

Create conversion funnels for every variation

Apptimize

As a PM, It delights me to experiment with user behaviour. And when Apptimize does it for me, some time without even asking for much engineering efforts, delight changes to “Wow”. It allows me to:

Change copy text and colour

Track click events and engagement metrics

Ask developers to A/B Test entirely different user flow

Send tailored experience to customers

Most interesting part, it provides me one dashboard to know which changes are working fine without setting up any additional analytic tool.

AppsFlyer

Although this is more popular as Marketing tool, I make use of this to understand the attribution channel. Its helping me to:

Understand the attribution of different channel

Suggest marketer to optimise their ad spend to optimise ROI

Retargeting Users

Install Analysis

Social Distribution

CleverTap

Again it is somehow marketing tool, but its helping me to:

Understand how and where to engage and retain users

Send pre-build personalised campaigns

Track specific user action

Create rule-based campaigns to send push notification, inapp notifications and email messages to different user segment

See analytic reports of how my campaign is performing

Crashlytics

I love crashlytics for the reason, it reduces our troubleshooting time to pin point the cause of app crash. It further supports me to:

Understand number of users affected by the crash

See active users visual

Analyse and optimize app size

Balsamiq

One of the key ornaments for a product manager is Wireframing. Balsamiq helps me to:

Build Mockups

Sketch Wireframe

Translate my ideas to Visual Designer

Mixpanel

Although its point of discussion for GA versus Mixpanel. I would like to look at Mixpanel whenever I need instant graphs and funnel analysis. Mix panel helps me to:

Understand retention tracking screen with different options

Allow me to analyse visitor flow

Real Time Tracking

Jira

Last but not the least, Jira is one of the tool, which makes me smile through out the day. Jira support me to:

Manage requirement

Tracking the project flow

Communicate with engineering

Excel, Power point, Word, Notepad and Stickers are like breathing elements.