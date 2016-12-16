Dealwire is a quick dose of notable tech M&A and partnership deals in business and technology space. Firms covered in this segment include Practo, Enlightiks, 1mg, MediAngels, SakSoft, DreamOrbit, Mogae Media, Google, Cronologics, Shopmatic, 5xRuby, Benefit One, Rewardz, DeliveryHero, SkipTheDishes, JustEat and FoodPanda.

Practo Acquires Healthcare Analytics Firm Enlightiks

Practo has acquired healthcare analytics solutions firm, Enlightiks, in a cash and stock deal. The move is in line of its aim to become a one stop platform for all healthcare solutions. It had earlier acquired hospital appointment scheduler Qikwell and hospital information management solution provider, Insta Health Solutions in September 2015. Bangalore-based Enlightiks was founded in 2012 by Vamsi Chandra Kasivajjala, Shilpa Peri, Venkatesh Pagidimarri, Bas Nair, Shaunak Joshi and Sunil Kondala. Read More

1mg Technologies buys MediAngels

Online pharmacy 1mg has acquired remote medical consultation firm MediAngels. The deal was in cash and stock, however the exact amount hasn’t been disclosed. 1mg aims to enter the doctor consultation space itself. MediAngels was founded in 2011 by Arbinder Singhal and Debraj Shome. It had raised $1 million from Ventureast in October 2014. Read More

IT Firm Saksoft is Buying 60% stake in IoT Startup DreamOrbit

Chennai-based IT Firm Saksoft has agreed to acquire a 60% stake in IoT startup DreamOrbit. Bangalore-based DreamOrbit creates IoT solutions for logistics and supply chain companies. It was founded by Sanchit Jain and Abhishek Porwal in 2010. Read More

Mogae Media Acquires AdTech Platform Ngage for $6M in Stock

Digital marketing firm Mogae Media has acquired adtech platform Ngage from Netherlands-based OTT content firm, Nimbuzz. It was an all stock deal worth $6 million. Ngage is a cross device ad platform. Mogae will utilise it for programmatic advertising on mobile for Vodafone and Aircel’s customers. It had also acquired a video platform – Ao1 – in November 2016. Read More

Google Acquires Smartwatch OS Maker Cronologics

Google has acquired smartwatch OS maker Cronologics, a company which was founded by its ex-employees. Cronologics was working on an operating system for smartwatches. It will integrate it in research & development of Android Wear. Read More

eCommerce SaaS Solution Provider Shopmatic Acquires 5X Ruby

Singapore-based Shopmatic, has acquired 51% stake in Taiwan-based 5X Ruby for an undisclosed amount in cash and stock. 5XRuby has helped in developing the Ruby on Rails developer community in Taiwan. Shopmatic wants to leverage the tech talent to grow its user base outside of Singapore. The eCommerce tech firm was founded in December 2014 by Anurag Avula, Yen Lim and Kris Chen. Read More

Benefit One Acquires Majority Stake in HR Tech Firm Rewardz

Japan-based fringe investment firm Benefit One, has acquired a majority stake in Singapore-based HR Tech startup Rewardz, for $2.1 million. Rewardz was founded by Sudhanshu Tewari, Nicole Seah, and Jaya Maru. Read More

Just Eat Acquires Delivery Hero’s UK Arm for $251M & SkipTheDishes for $83M

Global food ordering tech firm Just Eat is acquiring Delivery Hero’s UK arm ‘Hungry House’ for $251 million. Also, it is acquiring its Canadian rival SkipTheDishes for $83 million. This is when Delivery Hero itself is buying its other rival Foodpanda. Read More

Foodpanda Sold to its Rival Delivery Hero

Worldwide network of food ordering sites, Delivery Hero, has acquired its rival Rocket Internet-owned Foodpanda. Rocket Internet is also an investor in Delivery Hero, and will increase its holding to 37.7% in the firm. Both Delivery Hero and Foodpanda are headquartered in Berlin and have a global presence. Read More