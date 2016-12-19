Investments, News

Fundingwire- NoBroker Raises Rs 50Cr from KTB Ventures & More Funding Updates

Shown above – NoBroker Founders

Fundingwire is a quick roundup of notable investment announcements in the Indian technology ecosystem. Companies which have recently raised funding include – NoBroker, Vivocarat, Tiyo, TripShelf and Porter.

NoBroker Raises Additional Rs 50Cr  in Series B

Bangalore-based online brokerage free realty portal, NoBroker, has secured Rs 50 crore from South Korea-based KTB Ventures. It’s an extension of the $10 million Series B round it had closed in February 2016. It was founded in 2013 by Amit Agrawal and Akhil Gupta. Read More

Online Jewellery Marketplace Vivocarat Raises $50K

Mumbai-based online jewellery marketplace Vivocarat, has secured $50,000 in seed investment from a group of individual investors. It was founded in December 2015 by Ritesh Oza and Abhijith Shetty. Read More

HealthTech Startup Tiyo Secures Additional Seed Investment

Kolkata-based doctor discovery platform, Tiyo, has secured additional investment in seed round led by existing investor Ajith Nair, CEO, I-Adepto Global. It had secured $120,000 in July 2016 from Nair and Anish K. It was founded in May 2015 by Rana Dutta, Sandip Bodak, and Sunil Mishra. Read More

Travel Marketplace TripShelf Raises Additional $235K in Pre-Series A

Delhi-based travel marketplace, TripShelf, has raised $235,000 in Pre-Series A round of funding. The round was led by existing investor Gems Advisory and Quarizon. It had raised $250,000 in Pre-Series A from Gems Group. It was founded by Jai Raj Gupta, Dhruv Gupta and Sukhmani Singh in April 2016. Read More

Logistics Marketplace Porter Raises Series B Investment

Mumbai-based, online logistics marketplace, Porter, has raised an undisclosed amount in Series B round of investment. It had last raised Rs 35 crore in series A funding from Sequoia, Kae Capital and other investors in June 2015. It was founded in August 2014 by IIT graduates Pranav Goel, Uttam Digga and Vikas Choudhary. Read More

Similar Read:  Marketwire - Yatra to Get Listed on NASDAQ Today & More Market Updates

By iamwire

iamwire is a digital incubator for technology ecosystem. To reach out to the team, drop a line to connect@iamwire.com

View all articles by

Related Articles