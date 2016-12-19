Fundingwire- NoBroker Raises Rs 50Cr from KTB Ventures & More Funding Updates

Fundingwire is a quick roundup of notable investment announcements in the Indian technology ecosystem. Companies which have recently raised funding include – NoBroker, Vivocarat, Tiyo, TripShelf and Porter.

NoBroker Raises Additional Rs 50Cr in Series B

Bangalore-based online brokerage free realty portal, NoBroker, has secured Rs 50 crore from South Korea-based KTB Ventures. It’s an extension of the $10 million Series B round it had closed in February 2016. It was founded in 2013 by Amit Agrawal and Akhil Gupta. Read More

Online Jewellery Marketplace Vivocarat Raises $50K

Mumbai-based online jewellery marketplace Vivocarat, has secured $50,000 in seed investment from a group of individual investors. It was founded in December 2015 by Ritesh Oza and Abhijith Shetty. Read More

HealthTech Startup Tiyo Secures Additional Seed Investment

Kolkata-based doctor discovery platform, Tiyo, has secured additional investment in seed round led by existing investor Ajith Nair, CEO, I-Adepto Global. It had secured $120,000 in July 2016 from Nair and Anish K. It was founded in May 2015 by Rana Dutta, Sandip Bodak, and Sunil Mishra. Read More

Travel Marketplace TripShelf Raises Additional $235K in Pre-Series A

Delhi-based travel marketplace, TripShelf, has raised $235,000 in Pre-Series A round of funding. The round was led by existing investor Gems Advisory and Quarizon. It had raised $250,000 in Pre-Series A from Gems Group. It was founded by Jai Raj Gupta, Dhruv Gupta and Sukhmani Singh in April 2016. Read More

Logistics Marketplace Porter Raises Series B Investment

Mumbai-based, online logistics marketplace, Porter, has raised an undisclosed amount in Series B round of investment. It had last raised Rs 35 crore in series A funding from Sequoia, Kae Capital and other investors in June 2015. It was founded in August 2014 by IIT graduates Pranav Goel, Uttam Digga and Vikas Choudhary. Read More