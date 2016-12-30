Fundingwire – InstantPay Secures Rs 34Cr in Pre-Series A & More Investment Updates

Fundingwire is a quick summary of notable investment announcements for the Indian technology ecosystem.

InstantPay Secures Rs 34Cr in Pre-Series A

Delhi-based digital payments firm, InstantPay, has secured Rs 34 crore in Pre-Series A round of investment from Singapore-based RB Investments and Kaleden Holdings. The firm is a subsidiary of 2010-founded SMSdaak India Limited. InstantPay was launched in 2012 by Shailendra Agarwal, Mohammad Rehan, and Sankalp Shangari. It claims to have over 62,000 merchants on board, and processes around 10 million transactions per month. Read More

HealthifyMe Raises $1M from Nilesh Bhatnagar

Bangalore-based health & fitness app startup, HealthifyMe, has secured $1 million in investment fromNB Ventures’ Nilesh Bhatnagar. The company had last raised $6 million in Series A in May 2016 from IDG Ventures India, Inventus Capital and Blume Ventures. It was founded in 2012 by Tushar Vashisht, Mathew Cherian and Sachin Shenoy. Mathew Cherian is no longer with the firm. Read More

JustBooks Raises Investment from CoCreate Ventures

Bangalore-based book rental network, Justbooks, has raised undisclosed amount of investment from newly formed fund, CoCreate Ventures. The omnichannel book rental service was being run by one Strata Technology Services, CoCreate helped recently established entity JustBooks Solutions Pvt Ltd acquire the business and brand JustBooks from Strata. The new firm was formed in September 2016 by Hemanth Chakravarthy Govindarajan and Ramachandran Sundarrajan. Read More

LetsMD Closes Rs 3.4Cr in Angel Round

Delhi-based healthcare startup, LetsMD, has raised Rs 3.4 crore in angel round of investment, against a valuation of $3-4 million. The company had raised a part of this investment from Calcutta Angels Network, LetsVenture, Anupam Mittal and Currae Healthtech Fund in November 2016. It has now closed the round with fresh investment coming from WaterBridge Ventures. It was founded in December 2015 by Nivesh Khandelwal. Read More