These 6 Indian Startups Got Picked By Facebook for FBStart Program

This guest column is authored by R Ranjan Sahoo, Founder, Wixty Technologies

To aid the start ups dealing in tech arena, Facebook has launched FBStart two years back. This programme assures mobile developers all over the world access to free tools and services that could help them grow their companies.Of the $50 million in benefits the company distributed to to Asia Pacificstart ups, $20 million went to mobile apps in India.

India has the largest Facebook international developer community of any other region in the world. More than 75 percent of top-grossing apps in India are integrated with Facebook.

FbStart provides year-round support from Facebook product experts, an exclusive community of global startups, and up to $80,000 (more than Rs 50 lakhs) in free tools and services from premier partners. Any developer who has launched a working mobile app in the Apple or Google Play app stores is eligible to apply for FbStart.

In India, as the nomination process in on, Facebook has shortlisted quite some startups as of now to invest.

Here we list out 6 Indian startups, who have already been selected eligible for FBStart.

CoutLoot – CoutLoot became one of India’s recent startup enterprises to be selected for FbSelect’s mentorship and benefits programme. CloudLoot is an end-to-end fashion application that focuses on re-commerce or sale of pre-owned fashion products (re-commerce). Apart from receiving access to over 25 free tools and services, Coutloot will also receive the mentorship of Facebook’s engineering teams. The programme is likely to provide a big boost to CoutLoot, said its founders.

Partiko – Partiko was founded in 2014 by Amanjot Malhotra (an IIT Roorkee aluminus) along wih Gaurav Saini, a techie previously employed with PayTm, the mobile wallet. The Delhi based event discovery application, Partiko allows its users to discover social events such as parties and music performances through their application. The Partiko app is integrated with Whatsapp (recently integrated with Facebook). It allows users to personalize their feeds and to save favorites.

Flicksup – In the age of movies, music, reality shows, and television series, Bangalore based startup Flicksup aims at creating a community of fan followers. Viewers can connect, hold discussions, write reviews, and follow their favorite shows through this social network. Flicksup was founded by three IIT alumni – Siddharth Maheshwari and Tarun Valecha (IIT Roorkee) and Pawan Nagwani (IIT Bombay) and was among the Indian companies selected for FbStart’s benefits and mentorship.

Healofy – Healofy is a Bangalore based health app allowing peer to peer interactions between mothers and mothers-to-be. In a country like India where pregnant women are largely cared for by women of the household, it becomes increasingly important that women, especially in the rural regions, find a platform for interaction and sharing experience. Health apps are making a strong appearance in India and FbStart chose Healofy for its support programme.

Videovibe – Videovibe was founded in 2016. It focuses on bringing together a community of video enthusiasts and digital marketers who use YouTube as a platform for content marketing and advertising. Videovibe, founded by Elisha Priyadarshini and R Ranjan Sahoo, allows its users to compile data related to YouTube videos such as number of views and likes, demographics of the viewers and track the progress of a video after posting it.

Knudge.me – Taking e-learning to the next level is Knudge.me, an educative application that allows its users to enrol in various courses and to learn in a friendly manner. It allows users to unlock new learning content (based on their courses) and play games that involve the educational content. Apart from language and math based courses, the application offers many specialized learning bytes such as grammar, pronunciation, and phonology.