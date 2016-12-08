5 Drone Technology Startups With The Potential to Fly High

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, or drones as we commonly call them, have come a long way in the last 5 years. Multiple firms and manufacturers are working on this technology to make them available to even consumers for recreation, photography etc. However understanding the potential drone technology holds, there are a few startups that are working to change the old school systems at a larger scale. Here is a list of 5 such UAV technology startups formed within the last 3 years in India, that are bringing innovation across legacy sectors

1. NavStik Labs



NavStik Labs is a startup working in the fields of computer vision and AI. It is doing research and development work to build autonomous systems, which it is currently deploying in building systems to power UAVs. It has created a framework called ‘FlytOS’ that can be used for building high level drone applications. The vision of FlytOS is to provide a standardised and scalable platform that is drone agnostic.

USP: They are building products to help other researchers/developers accelerate development of next-generation drones.

Founder: Nitin Gupta

Founding Year: 2013

Headquarters: Pune, Maharashtra

2. Airpix



Airpix offers data gathering and analytics as a service using UAVs. It has worked with clients in different sectors including agriculture and real estate. In agriculture it has services like topographical surveys, volumetric analysis, crop health monitoring, yield estimation etc. Additionally, it has use cases for the power sector to allow remote inspection and monitoring.

USP: Quick remote data collection and analysis for multiple core sectors

Founders: Aniket Tatipamula, Neeraj Waghchaure, Shinil Shekhar

Founding Year: 2013

Headquarters: Mumbai, Maharashtra

3. WeDoSky



WeDoSky is working on technologies to make smart cities a reality. Its business model is mapped across two major components: WeDoSky (UAV as a service) and visualAI (SaaS). With the help of technologies like Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Geographic Information System (GIS), Computer Vision they are able to provide solutions to major problems like irrigation, power lines set up, solar power capability prediction etc. Some of i

USP: Apart from offering geographic monitoring and mapping; surveillance etc. it is using visual data processing algorithms to assist the municipal bodies in rural & urban planning.

Founder: Jaspreet Makkar

Founding Year: 2014

Headquarters: New Delhi, Delhi

4. Airwood Aerostructures

Airwood is a UAV firm dedicated to Agri data and analytics. It has developed custom drones that gather field data which farmers can leverage using Airwood’s farm management dashboards. It calls itself a ‘full-stack agri production management and data sciences company’ which is working towards improving agriculture, and uplifting the farmers in the country.

USP: Full suite of agritech solutions for farmers through UAV technology coupled with data science.

Founder: Vivek Rajkumar

Founding Year: 2014

Headquarters: Bangalore, Karnataka

5. Skylark Drones

Skylark Drones is an end-to-end drone as a solution firm for enterprises in infrastructure, mining, agriculture, utilities to oil & gas sectors. They have developed proprietary hardware and software to economically & accurately utilise UAVs for planning, mapping, monitoring of core areas in the above mentioned industries. They have surveyed over 12789 acre till date, and claim their data to be 100% accurate.

USP: Help reduce the turnaround time in projects by providing analytical data insights. Its solutions can be integrated with existing systems

Founders: Mrinal Pai, Mughilan Thiru Ramaswamy

Founding Year: 2014

Headquarters: Bangalore, Karnataka