[Infographic] Impact of Growth of Industrial Robots

This guest column is authored by Molly Connell, Online Marketing Expert, TradeMachines

According to the IFR, between 2010 and 2015 the sales of industrial robots has increased by 98%, and between 2016 and 2019 1.4 million new robots are expected to be installed by manufacturers. These numbers indicate a significant change in the manufacturing industry, the question is only what type of transformation will come. Modern factories applying robots, a.k.a. smart factories are in demand because they increase efficiency and productivity. But is there such a great labor shortage that over a million of new robots are in need? Unlikely, many experts fear that robots are going to replace human workforce to a certain degree. Are our jobs really at risk? Maybe not. Take a look at TradeMachines’ new infographic! It gives you a unique insight into how robots may actually help unemployment rates drop.

Feature Image Credit: Robohub