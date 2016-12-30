IIT Madras Announces 18th edition of its Tech Fest Shaastra

Shaastra 2017 – is the annual technical festival of the Indian Institute of Technology – Madras, Chennai, India. With an annual footfall of more than 40,000 visitors and participants, Shaastra is one of the biggest inter-college fests in Asia. It is the only student managed event in the world and the first ever festival to be ISO certified. Shaastra returns in its 18th edition, bringing with it an enriching experience of innovation, competition and learning!

Mark the four days from December 31st to January 3rd on your calendars, as Shaastra will keep you engrossed in a plethora of professional shows, competitions, lectures and workshops that have a lot to offer to everybody.

Augment

We are pleased to announce the theme of Shaastra 2017: Augment! There are several instances where we feel that our abilities can be increased, and the technology is here to exponentially do just that. This year’s theme focuses on assistive technologies for the differently abled, virtual and augmented reality, exoskeletons and wearables, among other such concepts which will help us unlock new dimensions.



The event is returning with a number of competitions, workshops, spotlight lecture series and Pro Shows.

