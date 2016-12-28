IIT Kharagpur to Host its Annual Techno-Management Fest Kshitij from 27-29th Jan

The 14th edition of Kshitij​, the annual techno-management fest of IIT Kharagpur, is scheduled from 27 to 29 January 2017. Kshitij 2016 was held from 21 to 24 January 2016, with a total participation of over 70,000 and Rs 65 lac offered as prize money.

Kshitij organizes a wide range of events encompassing every genre of technology and management with the aim to infuse a scientific and rational temperament in the young minds. World-renowned organizations like ACM, IEEE, ASME, ASHRAE and IMechE certify numerous events of the fest. To address issues plaguing our society, Kshitij undertakes social initiatives in association with the foremost NGOs of the country. Workshops are conducted all over the country to help the participants gain hand-on experience and enhance their technical skills. Kshitij also organizes guest lectures, exhibitions and megashows.

To sign up, sponsor or to know more about the event, click here

Disclosure: iamwire is an event partner with Kshitij 2017, IIT Kharagpur