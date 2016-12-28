Gaadizo – A Startup Building A Stop Solution for Vehicle Repairs

This contributed column is authored by Vikrant Yadav, Business Development Officer, Gaadizo

Founded in 2015 , By Vikas Mitra and his team, Gaadizo is an online service aggregator for all problems related to cars & bike .

At multiple intervals our vehicles give an untimely jolt for long distances or may be short jovial travels. We stand oblivious yet unequipped to deal with such sudden condition. Always end up in an unorganized and a price hostile deal with the Car doctors (The Mechanics). To restore such vehicle aliments here is Gaadizo, the transforming verdict for quality service and transparency in each costing domain.

Currently serving the business hub of National Capital Region and in near future embracing as far as country borders to ease the automotive industry.

Bringing into light a highly organized and reliable system of poise for your cars & bikes. It investigates in your four wheeler travelling companions irrespective of the time of contact. One can even get in touch with wishful service stations with a promise of genuinity and liable service standards.

Gauging its expertise form complicated car servicing to simplified car washing.

Here , we at Gaadizo are bulwarks who understand the value of your monetary resources spend on your beloved cars & bikes.

Our startup addresses many key problem faced in unorganised sector of automobile repair industry such as

Lack of transparent cost Quality service based on set standards of automobile industry Use of genuine parts No warranty & credibility by unauthorised repair workshops

With Gaadizo one can be assured that he will be getting a transparent & upfront costing, quality service with set standards with an ease of booking an appointment as well as free pick & drop. With 15 Multi-branded workshops on our platform and getting 30-45 cars serviced & repaired on daily basis we are providing services in Delhi NCR region i.e Gurgaon, Delhi, Faridabad, Noida & Ghaziabad.

One can get in touch with gaadizo by visiting website or just by giving a miss call at helpline no. (83-8888-5555)

Lastly, Mobility At Its Best Worth…we are building Gaadizo as the paramour for diseased vehicles.