DevOps – What, Why & More

The DevOps movement emphasizes communication, collaboration and integration between software developers and IT operations. It identifies the interdependence of software development and IT operations and enables an organization to produce software and IT services faster, with frequent iterations. The key components such as real-time visibility and communication make a successful DevOps team. In the years to come, professionals with a solid background in IT development and operations will be in high demand.

With IT based innovation a competitive edge for organisations, agility in delivering IT systems and the capability to operate them securely and cost effectively is critical. This pressed to develop the DevOps concept. It aims to blur the barriers and conflicting situations that often run between development and operations teams like, project spend, application performance and requirements of the functionality. This enables them to work collaboratively, pushing systems into production securely, safely and rapidly, and to operate and support them seamlessly.

DevOps is more about a culture rather than a particular technique or technology. It helps to develop a collaborative working culture and increase the adoption of a common set of objectives to offer IT services that give value to the business. DevOps will not look to remove the differences between software development and IT operations, rather builds a bridge to make them work better together while following the same processes in each discipline independently. DevOps comprises a set of techniques that collectively known as Continuous Delivery, which is a collection of concepts from lean production, continuous integration and continuous deployment. Smaller companies can easily move to a DevOps engineering culture than the larger organizations. For larger companies, it is recommendable to take an incremental change approach, deploying this concept gradually to change employee behavior and improve adoption.

What are the benefits of DevOps?

One key benefit of DevOps is decrease in the development and operations cost. Other benefits of DevOps include:

• Shorter Development Cycle

• Improved Release Pace

• Improved Defect Detection

• Mitigated Deployment Failures and Rollbacks

• Mitigated Time to Recover upon Failure

• Increased Communication and Collaboration

• Improved Ability to Research and Innovate

• Performance-Oriented Culture

DevOps is hard to define it in simple terms, just like its older brother Agile. Like “Quality” or “Agile,” DevOps is a huge concept that it needs expert consultation to fully understand. The big players such as Google, Amazon, Netflix, The Gap, and General Motors have already made investments in it. There are many advanced tools and technologies that supporting DevOps to evolve. The goal of DevOps is to make business agile through continuous delivery of products and services that improve customer experience.

The technology is growing at a rocket pace, which is pressing organizations to keep up pace with it, and at the same time many business challenges have changed delivery approaches. However, successful DevOps needs careful management of organisational and cultural change in addition to achieving the right expertise. So, IT organisations can partner with vendors who can provide both experienced DevOps experts and change management support. DevOps promises much, but it needs cultural change and the right blend of skill sets.