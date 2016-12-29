Fundlaunch – CoCreate Ventures Raises Rs 15 Cr to Support Startups on Shaky Grounds & More

Fundlaunch is a quick summary of notable fund launches for startups.

CoCreate Ventures Raises Rs 15 Cr to Support Startups on Shaky Grounds

A new venture capital called CoCreate Ventures has been launched by TeliBrahma founder Suresh Narasimha and former partner at Ojas Ventures Pavan Krishnamurthy to assist struggling startups. The firm has raised Rs 15 crore from a group of HNIs. The new fund is looking for startups working in areas of healthcare, wellness, education and social awareness, which are going through a pivot, turnaround or spin off. Read More

Igate Co-Founder Ashok Trivedi Floats $500M Family Office

Igate co-founder Ashok Trivedi has floated the Trivedi Family Office with a corpus of $500 million. The fund will be deployed in a diversified portfolio, with a majority portion reportedly set to be invested in early stage technology firms. Trivedi has specified artificial intelligence, enterprise software and biosciences as the sectors with the biggest scope. Read More

Exfinity Venture Partners Closes $45M in Second Fund

Exfinity Venture Partners has closed its second fund at Rs300 crore from a group of family offices, industrial houses and HNIs. The fund would be deployed in startups in the areas of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data analytics, cyber technology, Internet of things and mobile technology over a time period of seven years. Read More

Tamil Nadu Government to Set Up Rs 200 Cr Amma Venture Capital Fund

Tamil Nadu Government is setting up ‘Amma Venture Capital Fund’ with a corpus of Rs 200 crore, in order to boost entrepreneurship in the state. The fund will receive backing from the central government. And the investments through it would be made in both equity and debt forms. Read More

Microsoft Ventures Sets Up New Fund of AI Startups

Microsoft Ventures has set up a new fund for startups focused on artificial intelligence. The size of the new fund hasn’t been disclosed. It has made its first investment through the fund in a Montreal based startup called Element AI. Read More

Amicus Capital Raises $90M for its Growth Capital Venture Fund

Growth capital private equity fund, Amicus Capital, has secured $90 million as first close of its $200 million fund. The fund will look at acquiring minority stakes of 20-49% in companies through investment in companies operating in sectors of – healthcare, technology and business services, financial services, and consumer and leisure companies that have at least Rs40 crore revenue. Read More

HealthTech Firm CitiusTech Sets Up Healthcare Innovation Fund with SINE IIT Bombay

HealthTech firm Citius Tech has launched a Healthcare Innovation Fund in partnership with SINE- Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, IIT Bombay. The size of the fund hasn’t been disclosed, however it has been announced that it would be invested over a period of 5 years. Read More