Fundingwire is a quick dose of notable investment updates for the Indian technology ecosystem. The firms which have recently raised funding include Chatteron, Supr Daily, Getbike, Byju’s, Events High and Zoomcar.

Chatbot Development Platform ChatterOn Secures Investment from HT Media & North Base Media

Delhi-based, chatbot development platform, ChatterOn, has raised an undisclosed amount of seed investment from HT Media & US-based North Base Media. The platform enables users, even without any coding experience, to build AI powered chatbots.

It was built by Zuppit Tech, which was founded in October 2015 by 4 IIT Delhi graduates – Adit Jain, Anand Prajapati, Mayank Goyal, Narendra Kumar. HT was its first client. Visit Website

Grocery Delivery Startup Supr Daily Raises Seed Investment

Mumbai-based subscription driven grocery delivery startup, Supr Daily, has raised an undisclosed amount of seed investment led by Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, Anil Jain, Anuj Golecha, Krishna Jhunjhunwala and Anirudh Damani. It had previously raised an undisclosed amount from Snapdeal founders – Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal.

The firm operates in certain parts in Mumbai, and plans to launch pan city operations within the next 6 months. It was founded in 2015 by Puneet Kumar and Shreyas Nagdawane. Read More

On Demand Bike Taxi Firm Getbike Raises $100K in Angel Investment

Hyderabad-based bike taxi firm, Getbike, has raised $100,000 in angel investment from a group of angels. The service was launched in September 2016 by Shravya Reddy, and claims to be generating about Rs 2 lakh in revenues per month. Read More

Byju’s Secures $15M from International Finance Corporation

EdTech startup Byju’s has secured an investment of $15 million from International Finance Corporation (IFC). The firm had raised $50 million from the Chan Zuckerberg initiative in September 2016. Before that it had raised $75 million from Sequoia India and Sofina in March 2016. Read More

Events Marketplace Events High Raises Investment from Axilor Ventures

Bangalore-based events marketplace, Events High, has raised an undisclosed amount of investment from Axilor Ventures. It claims to get 3,000 verified listings per city per month. It was founded by Nikesh Garera. Arvind Batra (CTO) and Parag Sarda in 2014. Read More

Zoomcar Raises Additional Investment in Series B from Cyber Carrier

Bangalore-based car rental service provider, Zoomcar, has raised an undisclosed amount of investment from China-based Cyber Carrier. The investment is an extension of $24 million Series B round it had raised in August 2016. Read More