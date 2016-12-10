Fundingwire – 10i Commerce Raises $5M from Nandan Nilekani & 5 More Investment Updates

Fundingwire is a quick summary of notable investment announcements for the Indian technology ecosystem.

10i Commerce Raises $5M from Nandan Nilekani

Bangalore-based eCommerce platform, 10i Commerce, has raised fresh $5 million in investment from Infosys Co-Founder, Nandan Nilekani. Nilekani had earlier invested $4.8 million in the company in July 2016. 10i offers a digital product to SMEs called ShopX. It was founded in 2015 by Amit Sharma and Apoorva Jois. Read More

Video Streaming Platform Dekkho Secures $1.2M in Angel Round

Mumbai-based video streaming platform, Dekkho, has raised $1.2 million in angel round of investment, from 7 individual investors. It claims to offer over 12,000 hours of video content in partnership with various production houses and content producers. It was founded in March 2016 by Tanay Desai and Vinay Pillai. Read More

Shadowfax Bags $10M in Series B

Delhi-based on demand logistics firm, Shadowfax, has secured $10 million in Series B round of investment from Eight Roads Ventures. It had previously raised $8.2 million in Series A from the same investor. It was founded by Abhishek Bansal and Vaibhav Khandelwal in 2015. Read More

Compliance Management Software LexComply Raises Rs 50L

Delhi-based compliance management software maker, LexComply, has secured Rs 50 lakh in investment, led by Ajay Relan, co-founder and managing partner of PE firm CX Partners. It was founded by Gaurav Jain in 2015. Read More

Art & Lifestyle eCommerce store The Postbox Raises Angel Funds

Chennai-based eCommerce portal, The Postbox, has raised an undisclosed amount of investment. The round saw participation from The Chennai Angels; Ritesh Mehta, head policies, Facebook; Aruna Ganesh Ram, theatre personality from Bengaluru, among others.

The company deals in home and lifestyle products. It was founded in September 2014 by Madhuvanthi Senthil Kumar and Nikhil Joseph. Read More

Biotech Firm Pandorum Technologies Raises Investment from Flipkart Founders

Bangalore-based biotech startup, Pandorum Technologies, has raised an undisclosed amount of investment from Flipkart founders – Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal. The firm is working on design and manufacturing of functional human tissues; for medical research, therapeutic and other applications. It was founded in 2011 by Arun Chandru and Tuhin Bhowmick. Read More