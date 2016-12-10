10 Startups Stepping Up the DeepTech Game in India

As a final instalment to its SmartCamp India Challenge 2016, IBM Global Entrepreneur program has identified 10 innovative startups that operating in different areas of DeepTech. The event saw enterprises coming in from different areas, such as – IoT, Big Data & Analytics, Security, Storage, Mobile, Cognitive, Machine Learning, Blockchain, Social or Cloud Infrastructure.

Here are 10 of the most innovative technology firms in India shortlisted during the challenge:

1. Fluid AI

The world is facing a massive challenge of putting people everywhere, whether this be in stores, hotel receptions, branches, atm’s and providing customers what they need efficiently and quickly. Fluid AI has taken an Artificial Intelligence solution that can replace people and do everything that a person can do in a more efficient and engaging way. The solution can serve as a seamless layer of interaction reducing the need for people in stores while at the same time allowing customers to undertake transactions and interact 24/7.

2. Emotix

Parents need a positive and trusted gateway of technology because they realize children have to learn to coexist with technology to remain competitive. Emotix has developed a companion robot called ‘Miko’. Miko is an emotionally intelligent robot who is capable of engaging, educating and entertaining a child. It enhances a childs learning and engagement much more than a television, a computer, a smartphone, or a tablet ever will. It has been developed by a team of roboticists, academicians, and neuropsychologists led by 3 IITians with an in-depth background in robotics.

3. SigTuple Technologies

SigTuple is using advances in AI and image processing to develop intelligent disease screening solutions. There is a growing gap between the number of patients and doctors. Less than 10 percent of the doctors serve 68% of the population. Yet, 70% of the rural population prefers private healthcare. This means even after an ability to pay the reach of quality healthcare is limited. SigTuple is trying to bridge this growing gap with its products by enabling tele-pathology/tele-ophthalmology/tele-radiology.

4. Staqu Technologies

Staqu is automatising the task for eCommerce to ease of search of unstructured products (products which don’t have a uniform nomenclature), trend analysis for fashion products, automated product description generation. They have also partnered with mobile companies where they have integrated smart recommendation system deep beneath the OS which assist users to take informed decision while purchasing. They are further utilising the same data to extract the user behaviour to build state of art cross platform recommendation engine for eCommerce companies.

5. Appiyo Technologies

Team Appiyo believes that Actionable Instant Messaging (AIM) will be the new UI. Information consumers will want to transact, access information and perform their enterprise functions using messaging in the future. This gives them an opportunity to perform all their day to day computing operations using one mobile application. The platform provides for a BOT on the cloud which can interpret actionable content from mobile messengers and integrates/communicates the same with computing backbone.

6. Merxius

Merxius has built a VR product called RED. As Virtual Reality gains wide adoption, simple tools will be required to create VR content and experiences. Current tools are technical and require specialized coding knowledge – effectively putting them out of reach of everyday users. RED aims to fill the gap that enables widespread adoption of Virtual Reality. It is a cross platform technology, interoperable with almost all major 3D formats. This will enable it to plug into any authoring pipeline today. For eg, architectural pipelines usually include AutoCAD, 3DSMax and Sketchup. RED can import any Sketchup file to create a VR walkthrough of a real estate property in a few clicks.

7. GenCrunch STPL

The team at GenCrunch believes that a bill data is the most underused data available across all spending channels amongst small to medium retailers. They have been using it to enrich the network of retail chains they work with to reduce their costs, increase their footfall and sales via cross-selling across network having identified customers for targeted campaigns using data analytics; all while going green.

The solution takes less than 2 hours to deploy per store location and immediately starts gathering every bill generated data, while continuing to analyze customers spends across the network. The solution further sends the bill to the app on the customer mobile phone and stops the bill print from coming out.

8. Clean Slate Technologies

Clean Slate’s indoor location proximity platform detects the presence and behaviour of smartphones inside any indoor venue to trigger pre-programmed actions which can deliver contextual and personalized experiences. Their inLocate platform is an SDK which integrates with any mobile app, and locates smartphone users position inside & in proximity of pre-mapped indoor venues like stores, malls, airports etc. The initialization process involves walking a few steps around the venue with an internal app to create a MEMS sensor fingerprint of the venue.

Once the inLocate SDK gets integrated with a mobile app, they are able to track users presence, entry and exit inside & near the initialized indoor venues even if GPS/Wi-Fi/Bluetooth are disabled. It is like a highly secure cookie for the offline world and doesnt collect any personally identifiable information about users.

9. KrypC Technologies

Blockchain has been accepted as the next big thing, but the complex adoption procedures are creating a hurdle. KrypC’s solution KrypCore enables business users to create a distributed business application with minimal programming effort and plug into any blockchain protocol of choice. It allows for use of integration of existing LoB applications, collection of vendor data and allows for quick enablement of all the participants to report into the blockchain.

10. NeuroEquilibrium Diagnostic Systems

NeuroEquilibrium has developed 4 diagnostic systems for evaluation of dizziness & balance disorders. It has developed a Vertigo assessment platform where all patient data is on the cloud, the history is digitally recorded and the diagnosis & treatment is also on the cloud . The company is setting up 125 super- specialty vertigo clinics across India in collaboration with leading ENT & Neurologist to treat a million patients by 2021.

Big data analytics being used for better patient management & outcome. It is further in the process of using AI for automated diagnosis & treatment of patients, and development of vestibular rehabilitation using Virtual reality.

Out of several applications, these 10 were selected to present in front of a panel with prominent investors and corporate leaders. These judges included Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital; Sanjay Mehta, one of the top 10 Angel investors in India; Willie Tejada, IBM Chief Developer Advocate, IBM Digital Business Group; Anil Joshi, Founder, Unicorn Ventures and Sateesh Andra, Co Founder, Endya Ventures, among others. Fluid AI was the winner, with Emotix and SigTuple as the first and second runners up respectively.

Disclosure: This content is powered by IBM Global Entrepreneur Program