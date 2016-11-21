10 Innovative Startups Changing India With Smart City Tech Applications

IBM Global Entrepreneur program recently concluded a nationwide challenge in the space of Smart City that saw participation from startups from different areas, such as – Energy & Utility, Transportation, Sanitation, Water, Citizen Management, Safety and Surveillance and Agritech. Sterlite Technologies was an Associate sponsor for the event, with Vanitha Narayanan, MD, IBM India and John Gallagher, IBM Global Head of Programatic and Performance Marketing, gracing the event as guests of honour.

After reviewing several applications from all over the country, the panel shortlisted 10 innovative startups. Here are the startups which are building solutions to promote creation of smart cities in India.

1. Zippr

Zippr is an 8-character address format that replaces the traditional door number with a unique digital ID; fundamentally transforming how locations are referenced, shared and navigated to, within emerging markets. Their patent-pending road-based encoding technology is being implemented across India via the government. A closed-loop ecosystem is being formed with citizens, governments and businesses using Zippr as the pervasive address currency for transactions and logistics.

2. We Do Sky

WeDoSky has the capability to operate drones for aerial shoots, process data and generate intelligence to provide relevant solutions. With the help of technologies like Unmanned Aeriel Systems (UAS), Geographic Information System (GIS), Computer Vision they are able to provide solutions to major problems like irrigation, power lines set up, solar power capability prediction etc. Data is then generated in the form of one of the following: Orthophoto, Point cloud, Digital Surface Model, Digital Elevation Model, Contour Map which helps us in extracting intelligent outputs.

3. Get My Parking

Parking is fundamental to sustainable urban development. Not only do inefficient parking systems result in congestion and increased carbon emissions, they also waste commuters time, lost productivity and economic opportunities and can lead to inefficient city services. Unorganised parking creates problem on multiple fronts.

Get My Parking‘s technology digitises any type of parking for best ROI possible. Its suite of applications and services makes a complete smart parking ecosystem which serves the suppliers (API integration), parking management (enterprise solutions), government (smart city) and the consumers (discovery and transaction app).

4. Oizom Instruments

With increasing pollution and industrialization, pollution has become an important issue in every urban space. Oizom solution “Polludrone” is a low cost, compact, eco-friendly and scalable solution for the mentioned problem. It is a solar powered IoT Air-Quality monitor. It works on patent pending technology and measures Particulates, Toxicity, Odour, Radiation, Light, Noise etc. on real-time basis.

Polludrone is capable to measure all the parameters included as a compliance by central pollution control board. It is enabled with smart reporting using our cloud analytics platform “Oizom Terminal” and mobile app Air-Quality India.

5. Flamencotech

Flamencotech wants to become an overlay to all technologies making it the command and control centre application for Smart Cities. It aggregates various alarms notifications and then intelligently analyse and take action accordingly.

6. TartanSense

By 2050, world’s population is set to rise to 9 billion. With arable lands decreasing the only way to feed the population is through increased yield. TartanSense‘s mission is to bring actionable intelligence to the agricultural sector using precision data and machine learning through UAVs. It is estimated the UAV for agriculture market to be a $14 billion dollar TAM.

7. Loudcell

LoudCell products help customers eliminate energy wastage, manage their energy generation from grid, solar and diesel generators, and their energy consumption. It provides insights to the customers in the form of a single dashboard, analytics and intelligent alerts. It’s able to provide this by developing technology for IoT based sensors, remote hardware, and our cloud based middle-ware and intuitive dashboard and reports.

8. Esyasoft

The conventional electric grid is plagued by demand-supply mismatch, huge revenue losses and infrastructure that cannot handle two way grid flow w.r.t. renewable energy. Maintenance costs of this network infrastructure is also very high.

Esyasoft is developing an integrated solution comprising the Smart Grid functional specifications. It aims to innovate new functionalities using Business Intelligence & Analytics and contribute towards the evolution of Smart Grid space in India. The platform will integrate complete Power System value chain using Information & Communication Technologies.

9. Quenext

Quenext has a platform that integrates data from a multitude of data sources i.e. distribution SCADA system, transmission SCADA, meter Data management system and telemetry data. Apart from these, the system is fully integrated with all weather stations across India, moreover the system has the ability to integrate with remote sensing satellite imagery.

The system generates both real time and near term forecast of load and availability across energy mix both at system level as well as for various injection and sink points. The optimizer sitting on top of this intelligence with ability to handle such large optimization problem with non-convex constrain sets, is able to optimize controls real time. This helps utilities, bring down losses, reduce load by with optimized volt var at the same time reduce deviation between schedule and actual at system level.

10. FlyBird

FlyBird Farm Innovations has developed low cost smart/precise irrigation controller for poor farmers, to irrigate water as per crop needs & improve crop yields by precise irrigation. By using scientific methods, Soil Moisture/Temperature/Humidity sensors, very precise irrigation will be done. It prevents the under/over dozing of water to plants and will improve the crop production and saves water, electric power, time and money for farmers.

Zipper emerged out to be the winner of IBM Smartcamp challenge for SmartCity, with Tartansense and Get My Parking as the first and second runner ups respectively.

The next edition of Smartcamp has opened up applications for startups working in Deep Tech areas. Last date to apply is 3rd December 2016.

