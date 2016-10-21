11 Makerspaces in India For Hardware Entrepreneurs & Innovators

A makerspace is a community driven working space, where all inventors & innovators can get their hands on the right set of equipment to bring their ideas to life. With the technology wave bringing out the entrepreneurs among so many Indians, these places will certainly act like a stepping stone for many of them.

Here is a list of 11 of such makerspaces in India, in no particular order, that are enabling hardware entrepreneurs, inventors, professionals and even students!

1. Workbench Projects

Workbench Projects is a 5000 sq. feet makerspace in Bangalore aiming to create an ecosystem for makers where the focus is to promote research and responsible innovation.

Location: Bangalore

Timing: 10 AM to 8 PM, Seven days a week

Equipment Available: CNC Router, 3D Printer, Milling machine, Power tools and Hand tools.

Facilities Offered: WiFi & electricity, Studios(Hall of Hobbies, Robotics, Shop Floor, Coding Space), indoor and outdoor work areas, Coworking space, Meeting Space, Startup Accelerator, Backyard Cafe, Residency and International Opportunity, Locker facility and Shower.

Contact: Pavan Kumar | pavan@workbenchprojects.com | +91 9663090123

2. NutsandBoltz

NutsandBoltz is a 1800 sq ft makerspace for makers, creators, enthusiasts, programmers, scientists and engineers to meet, work, socialize, share ideas and collaborate to bring newer technologies and inventions.

Location: New Delhi

Timing: 10 AM to 7 PM

Equipment Available: It has all basic hand tools and other tools required for 3D prototyping, Woodwork and Electronics

Facilities Offered: WIFI, workstations, conference room, display gallery, project storage area, dining area, pantry, a product inventory to buy the basic supplies for projects.

Contact: Sufian Suhail | query@nutsandboltz.in | +91 9599587018

3. Maker’s Asylum

Maker’s Asylum is a community driven makerspace based in Mumbai and Delhi, that’s suitable for both hardware entrepreneurs and hobbyists. It aims to bring together interdisciplinary activities covering Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) to foster a culture of innovation, exploration and learning.

Location: Mumbai & Delhi

Timing: 10 AM to 9 PM

Equipment Available: All basic hand tools, array of 3D printers, laser cutters, CNC machines, electronics lab and prototyping tools for woodworking, robotics, bicycle building and repair, rapid prototyping, open source computer-aided design.

Facilities Offered: WIFI, workstations, workshops, late night access, pantry, coffee.

Contact: +91 9004686828 | +91 9004686828

4. Fablab Kerala

Fablab Kerala was started by Kerala Startup Misson (KSUM), and consists of two MIT USA Electronics Fabrication labs each at Technopark, Trivandrum and Kerala Technology Innovation Zone (KTIZ), Kochi. The aim is to promote entrepreneurship in the local areas.

Location: Trivandrum & Kochi

Timing: 9 AM to 7 PM

Equipment Available: All basic hand tools, power tools, 3D printers, laser cutters, CNC machines, PCB Milling machine, Vinyl Cutters etc.

Facilities Offered: Besides the basic amenities, both the fablabs offer certification courses as well

Contact: 0471-2700270

5. JMoon Maker

JMoon Maker, is a maker space dedicated to work around Robotics, Home Automation, Internet of Things, Wearables, 3D Printing and Cosplay.

Location: New Delhi

Timing: 3:30PM to 8:30PM, Monday to Friday | 10AM to 6PM, Saturday & Sunday

Equipment Available: All basic hand tools and power tools, prototyping softwares

Facilities Offered: Besides the basic amenities, it offers an in-house entrepreneur program offering mentorship

Contact: makerspace@jmoon.co | +91 9555956666

6. IKP-EDEN™ Bangalore

IKP–EDEN (Engineering, Design and Entrepreneurship Network), is a 25,000 sq ft fablab in Bangalore, set up by IKP Knowledge Park Hyderabad. It’s space that can accommodate 250 individuals, or 40-50 startups.

Location: Bangalore

Timing: 24X7

Equipment Available: A whole range of equipment for hardware prototyping including a metal working shop, a wood working shop, plastics and composites shop, electronics, fluidics, medical devices, 3D Printing & Laser Cutting.

Facilities Offered: Besides the basic amenities, it offers workshops, lockers, co-working spaces, mentorship and even fundraising assistance

Contact: ikpeden@ikpknowledgepark.com | +91 9570061382

7. FabLab CEPT

FabLab CEPT is co-run by CEPT University and The Motwani Jadeja Family Foundation. It is committed to offering a supportive and creative environment in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.

Location: Ahmedabad

Timing: 10:30 AM to 8 PM, Monday to Saturday

Equipment Available: All basic hand tools and power tools, 3D Printers, CNC cutters with required prototyping softwares

Facilities Offered: Besides the basic amenities, it offers workshops and training to manufacturing enthusiasts.

Contact: Henry Skupniewicz | henryskup@gmail.com | +91 9825014578

8. MakersLoft

MakersLoft is Kolkata’s first makerspace for entrepreneurs, professionals, hobbyists and students.

Location: Kolkata

Timing: 10 AM to 8 PM

Equipment Available: 3D Printer, Laser Cutter, Knitting machine, Block printing, Screen printing, Hand & Power Tools etc

Facilities Offered: Workspaces, Training, Workshops, Networking

Contact: inbox@kolkatamaker.space | +91 9830105231

9. The Workshop

The Workshop is a makerspace in Bangalore for designers, innovators and makers to pursue their own interests, or collaborate and work together.

Location: Bangalore

Timing: 10 AM to 7 PM

Equipment Available: 3D Printer, CNC Machine (DIY), Electronics Table, Metal Work Bench, Wood Work Bench, Power tools and Hand tools.

Facilities Offered: Besides the basic amenities it offers incubation facilities as well

Contact: make.do@the-workshop.in | +91 9673686059

10. Collab House

Collab House is a co-working space and maker space rolled into one. It’s a collaboration focussed workspace that allows inventors, entrepreneurs and hackers to grow together.

Location: Hyderabad

Timing: 24X7

Equipment Available: Tools for electronics, IoT, 3D printing projects

Facilities Offered: Co-working, workshops, events, training

Contact: hello@collab.house | +91 9985258603

11. Curiosity Gym

Curiosity Gym is a space for people of all ages and professions, including young students. It provides tools and space for entrepreneurs to work on their own projects as well.

Location: Mumbai

Timing: 10 AM to 7 PM, Monday to Saturday

Equipment Available: 3D Printers, Power tools and Hand tools, 3D doodlers, IoT kits

Facilities Offered: Training, mentorship, prototyping kits

Contact: explore@curiositygym.com | +91 22 22617244