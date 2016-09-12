Fundingwire – Nykaa Raises Rs 82Cr at Valuation of Rs 775 Cr; Stoodnt Raises $300K & More

#Fundingwire is your dose of notable investment announcements in the Indian technology ecosystem. Firms which have recently raised fresh investments include – Nykaa, Stoodnt, Poshtick, Purple Style Labs, CureInstant, KarmaCircles, BuildTraders and Alternacare.

Online Beauty Products Retailer Nykaa Raises Rs 82 Cr

Mumbai-based marketplace for beauty and wellness products, Nykaa, has bagged Rs 82 crores in a round that values it about Rs 775 crore. The investment was led by Hero MotoCorp MD Sunil Munjal and Marico-owner Mariwala family, with participation from a few existing investors.

Nykaa.com was founded in 2012 by Falguni Nayar and Sanjay Nayar. The company had closed Series C round in September 2016, which saw participation from TVS Capital and Marico Founder Harsh Mariwala, among others. Read More

EdTech Platform Stoodnt Raises Seed Investment

Coimbatore & California-based Stoodnt has raised $300,000 in seed investment from Google India MD Rajan Anandam. The platform helps students to connect with colleges and counsellors, and provide other admission assistance tools.

It was founded in 2015 by Ajay Singh, Yuri Punj, Sena Palanisami and Ramdas Sunder in California, and its India office was set up in early 2016. Read More

Health and Wellness Startup Poshtick Raises $450K

Noida-based food eCommerce startup Poshtick has raised $450,000 in investment from two HNIs – Bhavya Sharma and Amit Nagar. The platform is presently taking sign ups, but is yet to launch openly. It aims to become a one stop shop for all health and wellness’ needs.

Poshtick was founded in February 2016 by Pranav Sharma and Kritik Thakur. Its mobile app will be launched in early 2017. Read More

Fashion Designer Marketplace Purple Style Labs Raises Rs 3Cr

Mumbai-based fashion house Purple Style Labs has raised Rs 3 crore in angel round from a group of investors, led by Augment Ventures and Rahul Kayan of Calcutta Angels Network. The firm which presently offers custom design solutions to users, aims to create a tech-enabled platform for budding fashion brands and designers to gain visibility.

Purple Style Labs (PSL) was founded in Aug 2015 by Abhishek Agarwal. The raised investment would be deployed in developing the technology. Read More

Health-Tech Platform CureInstant Raises Rs 1 Cr

Delhi-based health-tech platform CureInstant has raised Rs 1 crore in seed investment. The website offers a network of doctors, medical stores, pathology labs, fitness centres etc.

CureInstant was founded in 2015 by Hamraj Kumar. It allows users to seek consultation, book appointments & tests and also order medicines online. Read More

KarmaCircles Raises Angel Funding at Rs 20 Cr Valuation

New Delhi-based mentorship platform for skilled professionals, KarmaCircles has raised an undisclosed amount of angel investment at a valuation of Rs 20 crore. Some of the investors who participated include – Paytm Labs’ CEO Harinder Takha; Shapiro+Raj Chief Zain Raj; Aseem Sood, CEO, Impact Measurement, and US-based entrepreneur Mustafa Patni.

KarmaCircles was founded in 2015 by Deepak Goel. It claims to have more than 5,000 users on the platform. Read More

Online Construction Materials Marketplace BuildTraders Raises $200K

Bangalore-based online construction materials marketplace – BuildTraders, has raised $200,000 in investment from existing investor Idein Ventures. The investment will be deployed in technology development and for strengthening the supplier base.

The firm was founded in March 2016 by Ranjeet Gakhare. It had acquired Gakhare’s previous firm Cozilla, post which the latter’s Co-Founders – Yogesh Pawde, Aditya Joshi and Shubham Choudhary – joined BuildTraders. Read More

Online Doctor Consultation Platform AlternaCare Raises $500K

Delhi-based online doctor consultation platform startup, AlternaCare, has raised $500,000 in seed investment from Eros Labs. The company was founded in January 2016 by Abhishek Dwivedi , and its product was launched in April 2016. Read More

Image Credit: Sheroes