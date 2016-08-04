A Guide for App Store Optimization to Increase your App’s Discoverability

This guest column is by Pratik Kanada, CEO, 360 Degree Technosoft

App Store Optimization (ASO) is the process of improving the visibility of a mobile app in an app store. Like SEO is for websites, ASO is for mobile apps. What is the difference, then? Some of the well-known ranking factors include – Volume of installs, volume of ratings, application usage frequency, download graph, etc. We will understand every factors in detail on how to wisely make your mobile application more visible.

It is crystal clear that its improbable and nearly impossible for a mobile app to get discovered without App Store optimization. A survey revealed that there were about 1.5 million apps in the store as of July 2015. Everyone wishes to drive more traffic to their mobile applications but not every app can rank in top 10 list.

Some of the popular apps you see at No.1 spot is because of the following factors:

Unique concept than competitors

Proper usage of specific keywords

Appealing screenshots, icon and promotional video

According to TechCrunch, 63% of all apps downloaded and used in the App Store are found by users browsing for apps. Let’s discuss the primary parameters that will help the mobile apps to showcase on top of the store.

Application Name

Every successful mobile application has a simple but appealing name that is easy to pronounce and spell. This factor is considered as the crown of App Store Optimization which can’t be neglected at all; in fact, more and more detailed research should be done to do because coding can be changed, but it is difficult to modify the name later.

Usage of Keywords in App Title

It is one of the significant factors in ASO; smart marketers do it neatly. It should not look spam but should comprise of the keyword the industry is targeted to. This results in easiness to further optimize the application in the process onwards. This parameter is crucial because you don’t have more than limited number of characters to do it.

App Icon

The symbolic representation is always been an impactful way to reach the target audience. We see colors and feel enthralled; application icon will not only lure the audience towards the likeness of it but also creates a long-lasting visual memory in their mind which is helpful in reaching out to the millions.

Screenshots

Users have only one thing to see/check before downloading the app, and that is ‘Screenshots’ of how the app would look like. It should be precise, high quality and to the point sequential explaining the whole app theme in 5-6 photos. It is one of the visual factors that SEO and mobile marketers keep in mind.

Video

Always trending in the social media than ever, videos are creating a huge impact on the customers as in a minute, they can get the idea of the ‘Live Demonstration. The Video should be created with creative skills and innovation to attract the potential app downloaders.

App Description

The underestimated factor of ASO- Application Description should be accurate, error-free, and understandable so that the mobile app users would read it in brief and grab the theme of what the app is all about.

In a nutshell, these are the parameters that will boost your ASO: Understand what ASO is and why it is important, get into the mind of your target audience and customers, pick the right app name, identify the best keyword, design the perfect application icon, relevant Screenshots and its description, promoting the application beyond the app store and the number of downloads it gets. Ratings, Reviews, etc. many factors are also considered but only if the above factors are obeyed and executed effectively.

