Meet the Top 12 Finalists & Winning Startups of IBM Smartcamp Challenge for Fintech

In association with Edelweiss IBM held its Smartcamp Challenge on Saturday, to find the best Fintech startups in India. The global technology firm has now announced the list of 12 most innovative startups it shortlisted from the hundreds of applications it got.

The shortlisted startups got to pitch in front of a panel of CIOs & investors in Fintech space, which included personnels like Pranav Parikh, Head of Private Equity, Edelweiss; angel investor Sanjay Mehta; Arihant Patni, Founder, Ideaspring Capital and Hive India; Anil Joshi, Founder, Unicorn Ventures; Chetan Naik, IBM India, Head of Sales among others.

The 3 winning companies will now get mentorship by IBM, and a chance to engage with Edelweiss as a client and as a potential investor through its Private Equity and VC arm. Fisdom emerged to be the winning startup, followed by Whizdm and Signzy as the runners up. Let’s take a look at the top 12 startups:

Fisdom

Fisdom is a mobile and web based “guided choice” platform that simplifies financial investing for the mass and mass affluent population and makes financial advice more accessible, understandable and quick. By leveraging technology, we provide transparent, objective and personalized advice fisdom makes it very easy a) to become an investor (‘Know your customer’ compliant through Aadhar eKYC) b) get personalized recommendations for specific end goal c) digitally transact and d) manage portfolio in a tax optimised and cost efficient manner

WhizDM

WhizDM has an smartphone app, Money View, that uses machine learning technology to extract financial transactional data from the sms sent by the banks, and automatically organize the financial information, without any user input. The app helps the users to manage their finances effortlessly, keep track of expenses, pay bills on time, save more money and grow their savings by investing them wisely.

Signzy

Signzy aims to make digital regulatory processes simpler, secure and more compliant. The products include Digital Know Your Customer (KYC) APIs and Digital Contracting. Its APIs assist companies comply with RBIs KYC norms and AML/CFT guidelines in an automated and hassle free way using artificial intelligence. We are also running some pilots using block chains, which will allow financial service companies to make their regulatory processes like compliance with KYC norms and AML/CFT guidelines decentralized and secure. It is also planning to implement Smart Contracts on financial assets, which may make use of Blockchain/UPI or both.

DSYH

DSYH is a single window SaaS platform running on smart algorithms and ruleboxes showing live pre-shipping profitability to sellers and also giving a master reconciliation report for all the transactions happening in the ecommerce space.

ftcash

ftcash enables businesses, merchants or home-based entrepreneurs in India with a feature phone or a smartphone to receive online payments securely, conveniently and cost-effectively. It delivers a product ideally suited for SMEs, offline micro-merchants, remote businesses currently underserved by traditional payment mechanisms. We have removed entry barriers like upfront costs (of Point of Sale/Swipe Machines), monthly rentals, technical know-how, providing market for small businesses to sell & collect payments, manage & grow rapidly. It is converting cash to digital payments thereby creating unique transaction history which didn’t exist earlier.

Stelae Technologies

Stelae Technologies‘ product Khemeia, is a fully automated extraction, semantic tagging and conversion solution, creating content injectable into Analytics platforms, where a full set of company accounts is processed in 30 minutes, vs 4 hours for a manual operation.

Rubique

Rubique is an online marketplace for financial products offering a wide range of loan products and end- to-end loan fulfillment to individuals and MSMEs. This FinTech Company has introduced a tech-led lending solution which is unique in terms of its matchmaking algorithm and direct integration with Financial Institutions lending systems. With this technology solution, the model is focused on disbursement rather than mere lead generation allowing customer to get the best deal in the quickest possible time while lowering the cost for customer acquisition for the Financial Institution.

ORO Wealth

ORO Wealth is a provider of automated wealth-management tools which enable retail investors and financial intermediaries to easily access high quality, unbiased advice and investment support. It is focussed on the $270 billion Indian financial assets industry which is expected to grow at 31% p.a.

UnoPay

UnoPay provides a mobile first platform for consumers to use any payment instruments to pay from their phone. Its solution aggregates credit cards, debit cards, wallets, IMPS, UPI, gift cards, food vouchers etc. For merchants, on top of the payments platform (to accept all forms of digital payments) it also provides business tools to grow their business. These tools include loyalty, cashbacks, analytics, customer profiling and more.

Avenues Payments India Private Limited

The company has 2 solutions – B2C platform called RemitGuru is a 24x7x365 mobile and internet based option to send money from any bank account in the world to any other person’s bank account in another country. And the B2B option is for offering this platform as a white labeled solution for banks across the world. If each bank built their own such system it would cost them anywhere between half to one million USD, if not more. Here they can get it at a fraction of the capital cost with fully loaded compliance, marketing, customer service and operations tools which is tried and tested for millions of transactions across multiple geographies and currencies.

Lendbox

Lendbox has created a P2P Lending network and a credit marketplace which addresses the underserved borrowers and Indias investment hungry retail investors who are seeking new avenues to invest and create wealth. On Lendbox, creditworthy borrowers and retail or even institutional investors can transact on short to medium term unsecured personal loans ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 5,00,000 or higher in some circumstances. The interest rates on the loans range from 12% to 36% over a tenure of 6 months to 36 months.

Musk Technologies

Musk has built an intelligent platform that manages the entire life-cycle of supply chain finance program on an end-to-end basis. The cloud-based platform automates the entire discounting process, through corporate / bank erp integration and digital supplier onboarding, to significantly cut down the cost of operations. Use of machine learning algorithms and advanced credit scoring models, that analyze buyer-supplier transaction data on 24×7 basis, helps our lending partners identify risks of collusion and supplier default accurately. Such technology-driven cost reduction and improved fraud detection makes our supply chain programs scalable and effective.

Disclaimer: This content is powered by IBM Global Entrepreneur Program