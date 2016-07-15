Fundingwire: Ridlr Raises $6M; Workapps Secures $1M & More

Fundingwire is your quick summary of notable investments made in the technology space. The firms which have recently raised investment include Ridlr, Workapps, Satvakart, Shoppinpal, Transweb and BankerBay.

Ridlr Raises $6M in Series B

Mumbai-based public transportation information app Ridlr has raised $6 million in Series B round led by Times Internet and Innoven Capital, with participation from existing investors Matrix Partners India and Qualcomm Ventures.

Founded in 2009 by Ravi Khemani and Brijraj Vaghani, the company had raised $300,000 in seed funding from IAN in 2012 and an undisclosed amount in Series A from Matrix Partners and Qualcomm Ventures in September 2014. Read More

Workapps Raises $1M from SRI Capital

Productivity apps developer Workapps has raised $1 million in seed round of investment from SRI Capital. The firm offers enterprise collaboration tools for teams.

The company was founded by MVS Murthy, Rudrajeet Desai and Shankar Borate. It plans to roll out the products globally for different industries. Read More

Online Grocery Retailer Satvacart to Raise $2M in Angel Round

Gurgaon-based grocery eCommmerce startup Satvacart is raising $2 million in angel round of investment from a group of angel investors. The company has already closed investments from investors like Abhijit Avasthi, Karan Chellani and SP Vijay in this round.

Launched in January 2015 by Rahul Hari, the company had previously closed another angel round of $1.8 million in November 2015 from Palaash Ventures and others. Read More

Retail-Tech Startup ShoppinPal Raises $1M

Pune-based retail technology startup ShoppinPal has closed $1 million in investment from Plug and Play Tech Center, Steelhead Ventures and other strategic investors.

The firm enables retailers and brands to tap into new sales channels by connecting them with digital platforms like online marketplaces. It was founded in 2011, by Sriram Subramanian and Pulkit Singhal. Read More

Edu-tech firm Transweb Raises $120K from 500 Startups

Delhi-based edu-tech firm Transweb has raised $120,000 in Series A round of funding from 500 Startups. The Silicon Valley based accelerator has picked up a 6.48% stake.

Founded in 2006 by IIT Delhi alumni Aditya Singhal and Nishant Sinha, the company provides online tutoring services through its five websites — askIITians, eMedicaPrep, transtutors, transwebtutors and mycollegesabroad. Read More

Investment Banking Platform BankerBay Raises $2M

Investment banking platform for M&A and PE deals, BankerBay has raised $2 million from a group of unnamed investors.The firm is based out of Bangalore and Singapore at present, and plans to use the investment for setting up on ground presence in London and New York.

BankerBay was founded in 2012 by Ash Narain and Jayawickrama. Previously it had secured $1 million and $2 million in 2014 and 2015 respectively. Read More

Image Credit: Asian Entrepreneur