Marketwire: Amazon to Invest $300M for Creating Original Prime Video Content & More

Amazon to Invest $300M for Creating Original Prime Video Content

Amazon is all set to invest for creating original videos under their Prime brand. Amazon will invest close to $300 million for creating original Prime video content tailor-made for India. Amazon Prime Video has made a name for itself with award-winning original shows.

Following rival Netflix is available in 190 nations, and the company is also actively investing in region specific original shows to lock international users into its platform. Read More

Ixigo Rolls Out AI Powered ixibaba

Gurgaon based Le Travenues Technology Pvt. Ltd, which runs ixigo.com, has launched an artificial intelligence powered personal travel assistant. ixibaba, the chatbot will allow users to plan their trip by conversing with them on topics across flights, hotels, buses, cabs, places to visit and vacation destinations. Read More

Flipkart Plans to Invest Around $100M to Launch Standalone Digital Payment Service

Flipkart is looking forward to invest $100 million in order to start an independent digital payments business. The standalone digital payments business will be headed by PhonePe which is the mobile payment startup that was acquired by Flipkart. PhonePe will be available for customers on Flipkart, Myntra and even for those using the logistics service eKart. Read More

Facebook’s Solar Powered Internet Drone Finally Takes Flight

In order to take Internet connectivity to remote areas, Facebook has built a lightweight, high-altitude aircraft Aquila, which flew at a few thousand feet for 96 minutes in Yuma, Arizona, The company ultimately hopes to have a fleet of Aquilas that can fly for at least three months at a time at 60,000 feet and communicate with each other to deliver internet access to place which don’t have it already. Read More

Image Source: Amazon