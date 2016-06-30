Fundingwire: Scripbox Closes Series B; Campus Diaries Secures $220K Funding from Aarin Capital and More

Fundingwire is your quick summary of notable investments made in the technology space. The firms which have recently raised investment include Scripbox, Meru Cabs and Campus Diaries

Fintech Startup Scripbox Closes Series B

Scripbox, a Bangalore based fintech company has raised an undisclosed Series B round of funding. The investment was led by Omidyar Network and existing investors. The raised funds will be utilised to help Scripbox establish itself as a trusted brand for savings and investments in mutual funds.

Launched in 2012, by Sanjiv Singhal and Atul Singhal, Scripbox simplifies mutual fund investing by eliminating the confusion created by many choices. It is currently working with an online portfolio of four scientifically selected mutual funds. Read More

Campus Diaries Secures $220K Funding from Aarin Capital

Campus Diaries Media and Communications Pvt. Ltd, which operates a content discovery portal targeted at school and college students, has raised Rs $220,000 from Aarin Capital and others in its second round of angel investment. The new capital will be used to develop the technology platform and make it a collaborative portal that helps the student throughout his life cycle, from admissions to jobs.

Campus Diaries was founded in 2012 by Saurav, Sonic Prabhudesai and Raj Chourasia. The company had raised its first round of funding from Rajeev Ahuja of Aegis and other investors in 2013. Read More

Meru Cabs Raises $25M in Branding Asset from Brand Capital

Mumbai-based radio taxi firm Meru Cab Company Pvt. Ltd has raised $25M from Brand Capital, the ad-for-equity investment arm of Bennett Coleman and Co (BCCL). The company will use the capital to strengthen its foothold in the Indian market. Meru Cabs is one of India’s oldest radio taxi firms running operations in 24 cities across the country

In February this year, Meru Cabs had announced that its planning to launch inter-city ride-sharing services on two routes initially – Mumbai-Pune and Bangalore-Chennai after the successful rollout of ride-sharing services in Delhi. It intends to finish the test pilot by the first quarter of FY 2016-17. Read More

Image Credit: Scripbox