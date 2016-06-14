Fundingwire: Clean-Tech Startup Thinkphi Raises Angel Funding and More

Fundingwire is your quick dose of notable investments made in the technology space. The firms covered in this segment include Thinkphi, GoBolt, MCube8, Oneway.cab, IAN, Matrubharti and Viridian Capital

Clean-Tech Startup Thinkphi Raises Angel Funding

Mumbai-based startup Thinkphi, which makes sustainably engineered products for conservation of water, energy and for waste reduction, has raised investment in angel round from serial entrepreneur Nimmagadda Prasad.

Founded in 2015 by the husband-wide duo of Samit Choksi and Priya Vakil Choksi, the company will use the raised investment to expand its operations and acquire more users. Read More

Logistics Startup GoBolt Raises Pre-Series A

Delhi-based logistics technology startup, GoBolt has raised pre-Series A funding from startup incubator MCube8. The truck logistics platform will deploy the raised funds in ramping up its operations.

It was founded in October 2015 by Parag Aggarwal, Sumit Sharma and Naitik Baghla, all alumni of S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research. GoBolt has over 600 trucks on its platform and claims to be making over 1000 trips in a month. Read More

OneWay.Cab Raises $450K from IAN

Gujarat-based taxi provider OneWay.Cab has raised $450,000 in seed funding from Indian Angel Network (IAN). The startup was founded in 2015 by Vivek Kejriwal, Devang Sanghvi and Pankaj Gandhi, and currently covers one-way routes from Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Udaipur, Jaipur, Vadodara, Surat, Mumbai, Nashik and Pune.The company will use the funding for its expansion plans, technology and hiring. Read More

eBook Publishing Platform Matrubharti Raises $29.7K from Viridian Capital

Matrubharti has raised a seed funding of $29,700 from Viridian Capital. The startup offers a publishing platform to new and aspiring writers in regional languages by taking content directly from authors and publishing it as an eBook.

The new funding will be used for investment in technology and expanding the team. Incubated at the Espark-Viridian Accelerator Centre at GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City), Matrubharti has more than 1,800 authors registered and have published 4,350 eBooks, so far. Read More

Image Credit: Bloglet