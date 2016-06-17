Fundingwire: ClearTax Raises $12M from SAIF Partners; Voonik Raises $20M & More

Fundingwire is your quick summary of notable investments made in the technology space.The firms which have recently raised investment include ClearTax, Voonik, Diro labs and Unnati Helpers.

ClearTax Raises $12M from SAIF Partners

Income tax returns e-filing platform ClearTax, run by Defmacro Software Pvt. Ltd, has raised $12 million in Series A funding from SAIF Partners. The latest round of funding comes just after the firm raised $2 million in a pre-Series A round from PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel.

The funds will be used to launch consumer-focused tax-saving products such as mutual fund investment schemes and equity linked savings schemes as well as for hiring new talent. Read More

Voonik Secures $20M from Sequoia, Seedfund and Others

Fashion marketplace Voonik has raised $20 million in a Series B round of funding led by existing investor Sequoia Capital, with participation from Seedfund and a cluster of other investors. The fresh funds will be used to enhance customer experience, strengthen its personalization engine, and to scale up its men’s ecommerce store Mr Voonik and online luxury store Vilara.

The company operates as a full marketplace model without a local inventory or fulfillment centers. It sells unbranded fashion products across categories like ethnic and western wears, lingerie, footware, accessories and jewelry, among others. Currently, Voonik claims to have an annual GMV rate of over $100 million with over 10 Million registered users. Read More

Info Edge backs Diro Labs, Unnati Helpers

Info Edge (India) Ltd has invested in contacts management venture Diro Labs and housekeeping services provider Unnati Helpers. The company has purchased an 11.5% stake in Diro Labs for Rs 3 crore (about $450,000) and a 28.5% stake in Unnati Helpers for Rs 4 crore.

Diro Labs, run by Vcare Technologies Pvt. Ltd, allows users to make groups of contacts, back them up on cloud, and connect contacts with social media. Unnati Helpers, run by Unnati Online Pvt. Ltd, provides housekeeping services providers for households and businesses. Read More