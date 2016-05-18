8 Project Management Tools for Startups

Project management is all about planning, building-up, implementation and closeout. Unlike a process, a project has a defined beginning, a middle and an end in time. It is not a routine operation, but a specific set of work designed to accomplish a singular goal.

To help you optimize your project, and make it more efficient while economizing on time and unnecessary hassles, here are 8 Project Management tools that we have brought to your notice. Check them out.

Basecamp is a web-based project management tool. It offers to-do lists, wiki-style web-based text documents, milestone management, file sharing, time tracking, and a messaging system.

Highlights:

Message boards and comment threads.

Real-time chat/pings

Automatic check-ins

To-do lists

Docs & file storage

A centralized schedule

Redbooth which was previously known as Teambox, is one of the most popular project management tools across the globe. In fact, it is revered as the pioneer in joining social collaboration tools with online project management. With Redbooth, you gain visibility into group projects, cut down on chaos, and increase team productivity. Meet deadlines more easily and improve business communication across the board.

Highlights:

Redbooth Projects consist of conversations, task lists, pages and file storage.

Share ideas, files, images and video.

Simple, fast and linear task creation. Add due dates and task owners in seconds. Quickly see what is getting done.

All of your important documents and media are in one place. File storage that is linear.

Various communication options. RSS, Email, Mobile Access and Web interfaces are just the beginning of how you can communicate.

Asana is a web and mobile application designed to help teams track their work. Each team can create a workspace. Workspaces contain projects, and projects contain tasks. In each task, users can add notes, comments, attachments, and tags. Users can follow projects and tasks and, when the state of a project or task changes, followers get updates about the changes in their inboxes.

Highlights:

Create tasks, to-dos, reminders, and requests from anywhere in the app (or from your home screen, with the widget)

Create projects to organize your tasks

Add due dates, assignees, followers, details, and files to your tasks

Comment on tasks from anywhere

Projecturf is the Web-based project management platform which allows you to manage projects, people, and tasks by letting you mark events on the calendar, discussions; upload and store designs and documents; and analyze project data using the Dashboard activity history and reporting.

Highlights:

Keeps you up-to-date with your project, and stores everything in one place, that is always accessible, secure, and backed up.

Allows you to upload your own logo, create your own custom URL, change the colors, and tailor our app to suit your needs.

Security is its USP

Pay only for your consumption. Pricing charts are built on project amount per month.

DeskAway is a web-based project collaboration software that provides teams with a central place to organize, manage & track work.

Highlights:

DeskAway allows you to keep your project essentials in a centralized location.

Its USP is

DeskAway’s permission-control system is built with the idea that not everyone should know and see everything.

Nothing to download or install – since DeskAway is an on-demand business software delivered on the Internet, there is nothing to install, compile or configure.

Work[etc] offers a single platform to your team to collaborate. It’s cloud based web and mobile apps, lets you manage your business at work, at home or on the road.

Highlights:

Manage your entire customer lifecycle in one application, and easily reference any part of that lifecycle through detailed contact histories.

Save time and effort by automatically converting sales leads into projects, duplicating existing projects, or using project templates.

For recurring bills, use a list of products and attach these to customers and invoices. Set up shipping, local taxes, offer discounts, and manage commissions.

Setting up reminders and to-dos across your business is as simple as a few clicks, and these can take the form of email or RSS, so you can always be up to date even when you’re on the go.

ProWorkflow is a popular project management software users optimize their business processes, manage staff resources, track projects, tasks and time and keep on top of it all.

Highlights:

Web-based technology allows you to manage your company remotely.

Get organized with the project manager & assign tasks to employees.

The task manager allows you to create task lists for each employee, and see activity in real-time.

Gain knowledge on company performance using the reports manage

Active Collab helps your team stay organized when you outgrow email.

Highlights: