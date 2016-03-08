Startups

[Video] How to Be a Great CEO

What are the characteristics of a great CEO? What are the elements of a solid reputation that can elevate a CEO or company owner?

This video is focused on the qualities, a CEO must have to succeed including has a clear vision for the company; a good communicator internally; inspires & motivate others; decisive; honest and ethical among others. A great CEO is a combination of an ideas person, eagle-eyed in matters of money, willing to take risks & think big and knows how to assemble a really good team.

A CEO may be sitting in the captain’s chair, explaining the reasoning of every step and action along the way. A great CEO leads by example, not insult. Check out this video to know more about the roles and responsibilities of a CEO.

By Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology, and enjoys music and travelling.

