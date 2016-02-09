Weddingz.in Raises Pre Series A Round of Funding

Online marketplace for wedding vendors and services, Weddingz.in, has raised Pre Series A round of funding from consumer-focused venture capital firm Sixth Sense Ventures.

The startup had raised over $1million in seed capital in December 2015 from a group of angel investors led by Ambit Capital.Weddingz.in is a one-stop technology-enabled platform that simplifies the process of finding and booking wedding related services. It aims to resolve the issue of finding the right vendor at the right price.The company claims to have more than 2000 wedding venues and 2000 wedding vendors across 10 locations in India, listed on its platform. Presently, Weddingz.in organizes over 150 weddings every month, and it plans to reach out to 20 cities by the end of 2016.

Commenting on the development, Sandeep Lodha, Founder and CEO, Weddingz.in, said, “We are also looking at getting into newer categories like decor, honeymoon packages, and enhance our customers experience by technology development like making virtual tours of venues on the website possible”.