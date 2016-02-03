Here’s What Startups Are Doing to Make Your Valentine’s Day Better

With love in the air, Valentine’s Day is the time when people express their feelings freely and more candidly. Traditionally, Valentine’s Day is dedicated to couples who are in romantic relationships. However, it need not be limited to Cupid love. Not just your romantic love, Valentine’s Day also warrants a celebration of all the loving relationships you have cultivated in your life – be it with parents, sisters, brothers or friends.

With the special discount offers at hand, you can buy a beautiful Valentine’s Day gift for the person you love. Here are 5 startup that can help you to make your Valentine’s day better:

Voylla.com

Voylla.com is an Indian brand in the Fashion Jewellery and Accessories segment designed exclusively for Men, Women and Kids. Founded in 2012, the brand provides exclusive jewellery and accessories from talented designers in India to worldwide customers.

With more than 10,000 products, 35,000 unique designs, the startup continues to add more than 500 products every week. It has launched love-themed special collection of bracelets, charms, earrings, pendants & rings to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The Valentine special collection is available to customers in India and worldwide through its Omni-channel presence (both offline as well as online) in the price range of Rs.159/- 30,329/- for a period of 14 days, started from February 1.

Vishwas Shringi, Founder & CEO of Voylla.com said, “There are millions of ways to express love but expressing it through beautiful jewellery is the best way to convey. The jewel love tokens from the collection are inspired by legendary romances and love stories to make this V-day special the lovers. Each feature of the jewellery is accentuated by the unique characters of the ancient love stories from Romeo & Juliet to Shah Jahan & Mumtaz.”

The brand has offline presence in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Pune and Nagpur and has partnered with more than 30 online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Jabong, Yepme and Voonik. Out of those 30 marketplaces, 25 are in India, while the rest of them are in the US, the UK and Middle East.

Indiangiftsportal.com

Indiangiftsportal is an online gifts portal that makes sending gifts to dear ones, a pleasure. It focuses on three broad gifting categories viz. Festivals, Personal Occasions and Corporate Gifts. In the category of festive gifting solutions, it covers all major national and regional festivals with a dedicated catalog for occasions like Rakhi, Diwali, Karwa chauth, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day etc. It also has a range of gifting options for all kinds of personal occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, housewarmings, baby shower etc.

It started off as a subsidiary of Indiamart.com. However, in the year 2012, Indiamart divested its stake in IGP to a private investor. The company has its offices in Mumbai, Noida, Jaipur, Lucknow and Los Angeles (California).

Rahul Garg is the CEO of IGP, is responsible for overall strategy, team building & execution. In the near future, the company intends to strengthen its Curation, Technology and Hand Delivery. It is also in talks to raise around $10 -12 million to expand its logistics arm, last mile delivery and curated gifts products.

Saiesta.com

Saiesta is an online fashion apparel retailer is giving special offer to customers to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a unique way. The startup is asking customers to post their pictures in red attire on Saiesta’s Facebook timeline to avail special V-Day discount.

All they need to do is, dress up into the color of love i.e. red, click a picture and post it on the Facebook page of Saiesta.com. Doing so will get you a 30% discount coupon for your apparel and accessories purchases from the company.

“Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate love. Fun activities and events spread across the week only add to the atmosphere. On Valentine’s Day, when you enjoy the day of love, you can post a picture as well and reap the economic benefits from the same. The specially crafted Valentine’s Day activity by Saiesta.com is aimed at adding a fun element and make the day more enjoyable for the love birds,” said Sonal Abrol, COO of Saiesta.com.

The portal is dedicated solely to women’s wear- clothes and accessories for multiple occasions.

Privatelyurs.com

Privatelyurs.com is an Indian online player in the adult lifestyle space offering a range of intimacy-inducing products for men and women. Their sensual collectibles include lingerie, erotic costumes, role-play, fantasy and fetish accessories, erotic games, lubricants, personal hygiene products and kissable beauty products.

Based out of Kolkata, the startup brings you the ways to add some spiciness to your romantic relationship this Valentine’s Day including games like the Fleur D’Amour (Flower of Love) or Bondage Seduction to celebrate the festival of love the right way.

Rock N Shop

New Delhi-based online luxury shopping portal, Rock N Shop offers designer apparel and accessories for men and women from fashion houses such as Victoria Beckham, Stella McCartney, DVF, Chloe, Marchesa, Halston Heritage, Alice + Olivia, Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent and many more.

It focuses on the current trends in fashion for men & women, street style, accessories, Bags, jewellery, Beauty (make up & skin care), Fragrance and soon to be coming Kids and Home Decor.

The startup has also announced a Valentine’s Day contest. Shop worth Rs 50,000 or more from January 15, 2016 onwards and get a chance to win a romantic vacation for two in the Land of Smiles, Thailand!

Speaking on the special Valentine’s Day promotion, Priya Sachdev, CEO, RockNShop said, “There’s no better time to indulge than during this festival of love and romance. And what’s a better way to pamper yourself and your beloved than to shop for exquisite apparel and accessories and then head off for a fantastic vacation for two! At RockNShop, we are blending the best of both these indulgences with our Valentine’s Day contest.”

TrulyMadly

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Indian dating app TrulyMadly has partnered with Starbucks to co-host #StarbucksDate, a special evening on Saturday, February 13 for chosen 50 TrulyMadly users planning to meet their match in real life. The #StarbucksDate is an exclusive invitation only event filled with attractions including standup comedy acts, food & beverages, music and games to make this Valentine’s an unforgettable experience for singles out for a date.

To win an invite for #StarbucksDate evening to be hosted simultaneously in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore, users need to ‘Like’ Starbucks profile on TrulyMadly app to be eligible for the #StarbucksDate badge. Apart from this, 500 TrulyMadly users can also win a pre-loaded Starbucks Cardworth Rs. 500 redeemable at Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore.

All TrulyMadly users can also rejoice with ‘Let’s Get Together’ offer wherein they are entitled to second beverage free at Starbucks cafés in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Apart from the above mentioned startups, players like Droom, Revv Car and Giftxoxo are also offering variety of options for couples to celebrate the valentine day.