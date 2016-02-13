Online Legal Services Startup ‘Legistify’ Raises Funds

Legistify, an online legal services platform, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding led by Ranjit Singh, MD at Kalapataru Power Transmission. The raised amount will be used in team expansion, marketing and product development.

Founded by Akshat Singhal in December 2015 and then Ritesh and Abhinav Gaur joined in, this Delhi based startup lets their users create legal documents online. Where users are just asked to fill a questionnaire, the documents created can be edited if the user has misinterpreted the question or put in the wrong information within 15 days from creation.

Akshat has been an alumni of BITS, Pilani and is currently working with a 10 member team including three founders. For the moment the company is monetising by drafting legal documents.

Since its inception, the portal claims to have created more than 500 paid and free documents. For the first time the users can avail the service for free, they’ll be asked to pay after the first document has been drafted.

“We are trying to break the shackles of conventionalism in user lawyer interaction space as well as legal outsourcing work. Needs some level of user behaviour modification which shall come in some time only. Apart from this, the legal community not being very tech savy brings a few added challenges in expansion,” Akshat quoted.

The company is further planning to launch a legal research section, which will be more of a blog where people can ask questions from experts and gain knowledge on topics. Akshat stated that this would help startups to gain knowledge and have an insight in the legal domain.

When asked about the platform’s portability, Akshat stated that they’ll soon be launching an lawyer-user app, through which the user will be available to talk to experts on the go.