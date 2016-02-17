6 Indian Startups Navigating Their Way to the Top

One of the most important decisions an early stage entrepreneur needs to take is whether to run after customers or after investors. The timing of either approach will leave the venture in a better off situation.

How they take decisions on the above, helps determine startup’s success, scale & future prospects. According to many entrepreneurs, bootstrapping is the best option because it makes you a better manager and incentivize you to smartly grow your business. It’s never easy to run a bootstrapped company, it being ‘not-so-easy’- always makes you a better leader with a greater focus on company’s products/services.

As the conversations around drying up funds and changes in the rules of the game of investing are growing among investors, it is always better to put yourself and your startup in a situation with recurring revenue streams and a clear path to profitability.

Here are 6 Indian startups which are learning from their peers and trying to build a case which is more inclined towards building fundamentals of the business right by initial bootstrapping period.

Startup Name: Shopvop

City: Ahmedabad

Description: Shopvop deals in Women garment (with Customized stitching options) and in Educational Books. The startup plans to expand book catalog according to syllabus of various university in India, Where in women garment it is planing to target UK, USA, Canada and Middle East’s Customer. The company aims to expand vendor network across India and to sell all traditional wear whether it is belong to Assam’s Mekhela chador, Rajasthan & Gujarat’s Chaniya Choli or Odisha’s Sambalpuri Sari, Bomkai Sari or Kataki Sari, so Shopvop is in way to buy directly from manufacturer or re-seller.

It has recently launched its stationary store with long book and note book in hope that avid readers & students may need something to write.

Team: Dhirendrasinh Rajput (Founder, CEO, Head-Operations): Dhirendra is a seasoned professional with more than 8 years of experience. He is a college drop out and an eCommerce enthusiast with having 9 years of experience in B2C segment. He has also worked with talash.com founded in 2000 for more than one and half year and was one of the first 30 people in Indian eCommerce firm Infibeam.com.

Vishal Joshi (Technical Head): Vishal Joshi is B.E(Computer) from Gujarat University and having 7 years of experience with specialization of eCommerce Domain, working on open source technologies & has worked with Infibeam and has developed Shopvop using open source.

Kushal Trivedi (Marketing Head): Having 9+ years of experience in the marketing space and have worked in industries like Textile, eCommerce, IT and FMCG in different marketing channels like – Traditional marketing, social media marketing, branding, merchandising, customer servicing, project management.

Ankit Dixit (Designer): Ankit Dixit is Designer & having more than 3 years experience in web design.

Prashnat Gandhi: Business Development, Vendor Relations, Inventory Management, Logistics

Traction: 500 visitors per Day and serving more than 50 customer daily.

Startup Name: Done Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

City: Mumbai

Description: Done is food-tech startup born with the vision of becoming a defacto platform for FnB industry. It provides end-to-end Order Management Solutions from order taking on Call/Web/App/Aggregator to enabling Last Mile Delivery to CRM & Analytics through a single platform. With its platform, the startup is changing the way brands operate their businesses & engage with their customer by providing them online order management solutions.

Team: Vikram Raichura (Co-Founder & CEO): A visionary and first generation entrepreneur Vikram Raichura, has previously led VivaConnect to making it the largest Voice and Missed Call Company in India. Vikram Leads the strategy & execution of getting DONE to be the default food-tech platform for the F&B brands in India.

Himanshu Khona (Co-Founder & Chief Platform Officer): A tech geek and foodie Himanshu Khona, heads the DONE Platform across engineering, product and infra challenges. He was previously the Cloud Architect for Netmagic and has played various executive roles in companies such as CA & Patni.

Radhika Raichura (Chief Operations Officer): Radhika Raichura, heads the heart of Done’s business the Call Center and the associated teams along with delivering exceptional quality of the customers of the Brands served by the company.

Traction: The startup has already served 75+ brands, 300 + outlets and received 10,00,000+ orders worth 21.5 crores through its platform, to name a few who has joined it iChef, Box8, Naturals, Maroosh, Eatsome, Gianis, Biryaan, Rushhrs, Panchos, Mealz, Ixcream, instakhana etc.

Startup Name: Skcript

City: Chennai

Description: Skcript is a product development company focusing on Machine Learning to help enterprises run their business better. The startup was founded in 2013 and has partnered with some of the organizations to equip itself with a powerful team. It has been working to build SHRINK , a compression server which Skcript expect to change the way enterprise customers store and retrieve their data.The company is headquartered in India, where all the product development happens, with its sales office located in Dubai, UAE.

Team: Karthik K (Co-founder and CEO): He drive innovation at Skcript.

Swaathi Kakarla (Co-founder and VP of Products): She find happiness in talking about programming and code quality. Swaathi also head the Google Developer’s Group Women in Chennai.

Shilpi Agrawal heads Research and started her career at Skcript. Dinesh Pandian is Heading Design cares even for the smallest pixel in every single product the startup make. And Varun Raj is applications architect, has been there ever since the company began.

Traction: This year, the startup expect to on-board more than 15 Fortune500 customers, as well as small businesses. “Currently, we have our hands-on with major industries like Healthcare, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas industry, Airline industry and Education,” says team.

Startup Name: Visit

City: New Delhi

Description: Visit claims that there are about 40 million Indians who suffer from Emotional problems (Stress, Anxiety, Depression and Relationship Issues), however most of them never visit a psychologist due to privacy concerns. The startup is solving this massive healthcare problem by reinventing the traditional practitioner-client relationship with Visit – an On Demand Telemedicine App that lets you “Push a button and see a practitioner over Video within 30 minutes“. After the Visit you can follow up with your practitioner for up to 7 days using its secure encrypted Chat service. “We are putting the therapist in your pocket, literally,” says team.

Team: There are 4 Co-founders, all from BITS Pilani. The entire Product Development team consists of developers and designers from BITS, ISM Dhanbad and IIT Delhi. The startup consists of a product focused team with a data-backed mindset to making product decisions.

Traction: Over 100 qualified and experienced therapists on board within 2 weeks of launch.

Startup Name: Sweet Experience

City: Hyderabad

Description: Sweet Experience is a technology platform for (Traditional) authentic sweets and other regional foods of India including Pickles, Savories, Nuts, Desi Ghee etc.

Team: Ravi Vaka (Co-founder & CEO): He responsible for execution of all management decisions and for implementing the Company’s long and short term plans.

Chaitanya Krishna (Co-founder & CMO): He is responsible for all the marketing activities within the company. Being a mainstream actor, he brings in his celebrity friends to endorse our products. With his presence, our marketing results becomes 2X times. He also, streamline all content related requirements for our company.

Padma Kalyan (Co-founder & COO): She oversees ongoing business operations within the company. She ensures all our operational challenges, including managing company finances and cash flows for the business.

Kalyan Sundaram is mentor for the company. He is Sr VP and CTO for one of the biggest insurance company is America. The startup consists of 12 members in its team.

Traction: The company has sold close to 5000 units. Website has close to 100 products, have a branding van and two customer experience stores will be unrelieved this month. The startup has capability of delivering anywhere in Hyderabad and Secunderabad and some selected products can be sent anywhere in the world.

Startup Name: WhatsUrSkill

City: Kolkata



Description: WhatsUrSkill is an online platform where people can show their Acting / Dancing / Drawing / Photography / Singing / Handcraft / Intelligence and many other skills by uploading their Videos / Sketches / Click Pictures / Audios, which portrays their talent and the startup provide them opportunity to get recognition and fame.

In India, where there are more than a billion population and every single person have some or the other talent in them, there is only a handful options available where people can show their talent to the world and get the desired recognition for their skills.

Considering the above mentioned limitations and understanding the scope of reaching to millions of people by providing them an opportunity to showcase their talent to the world and in the meantime to get awarded for their talent, the startup came up with this platform where anyone can showcase their talent in their field such as Drawing, Quiz, Photography, Dancing, singing, music, acting etc.

Team: Rohit Kedia: Rohit is the Founder and CEO of WhatsUrSkill. Before pursuing his dream of founding Whatsurskill, he was associated with KPMG and Grant Thornton.

Nitin Kedia: A Chartered Accountant by profession, before associating with WhatsUrSkill, he was a part of some of the renowned brands.

Mohit Jain: A School dropout, Mohit heads Marketing.

Ankit Kedia: He is a young, energetic and dynamic professional with the dream of making the organisation a financially strong company. He heads Finance & Operations.

Abhishek Gupta: Hailing from a family which has professional experience in law, he has never loved books, instead he loves interaction with different sets of people and understand them. He heads Public Relations.

Nikhil Singhal: A Chartered Accountant by profession and an art lover by choice. Inculcated with advisory skills to Whatsurskill.

Traction: Currently the startup has more than 25000 registered users on its platform in the time span of 9 months and expected to reach more than 2,00,000 registered users by the 2016 year end.



