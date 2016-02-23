These 40 Startups Will Pitch in the SURGE to Become ‘The Startup of the Year’

SURGE is Web Summit’s first conference in India. In 5 years, Web Summit, held annually in Europe, has grown from 400 attendees to over 42,000 from more than 134 countries. It’s been called “the best technology conference on the planet”. Here are the startups that will be pitching in the event to get the title of the best startup in 2016

Ziotiv Technologies

Founders: Mani SVS & Mallikarjun Sarvepalli

The company is currently operating its online car service platform Carmozo. This Bangalore based startup aims to provide innovative car management solutions. Ziotiv basically provides vehicle management solutions and repair services, connecting user to the nearest repair centre.

Zaiuto

Founders: Daksh Sharma & Sunny Jindal



Zaiuto aims to provide 24×7 roadside assistance, be it the fuel problem or the battery kick. The startup is yet to launch its services in March.

Yelow

Founders: Viraj Mehta & Nakul Vakil

Yelow is a personal care services startup with an intelligent tracking system that helps user to take care of their personal care and hygiene products.

Wassup

Founders: Balachandar R



A startup working in On-Demand Laundry & Dry Cleaning space.

Vibrant

Founders: Pranav Tej & Aswini Lakhotia

Vibrant is an intuitive mobile app which enables teams to work smarter and more efficiently. Vibrant app enables a more holistic approach to project management. It offers services like task management, activity timelines, instant messaging as well as performance analytics

Valuefy

Founders: Sharad Singh & Vivek Singal

Valuefy is a premier investment portfolio engineering and risk analytics provider, endorsed by the numero-uno industry players. The company provides solutions for critical investment and wealth management processes at some of the leading institutions.

ToyExpress

Founder: Urvashi Sarda & Madhusudan Sarda

The startup is a rental marketplace for toys, it offers toys on rent in the Delhi NCR region. Renting toys can save a lot of money and families now won’t have to bend in front of children demands.

TailorNext

The startup offers custom clothing offering a range of shirts, suits and uniforms. The company uses state of art 3D scanning and CAD tools to make the process simple and easy.

Suneeta Techsoft

Founders: Spanddana Potluri & Koteswara Rao Chintamaneni

Suneeta Techsoft is a Hyderabad based startup offering designing and development for websites and mobile apps.

SP Robotic Works

Founders: Sneha Priya & Pranavan Santhanakrishnan

The company is a place to learn, understand and experience the real meaning of robotics. With a mission to change the phase of education into a more practical learning, improve the robotic standards at India and to provide custom fit designs to meet all the robotic needs of students of all ages, their services include Online Shop, Training for School Students (Kidobotikz) and Training for College Students (Rovatec Labs).

SME Corner

Founders: Samir Bhatia & Sneha Shah

SMEcorner.com facilitates loans for micro, small and medium enterprises from banks and non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs).

SimpleCRM

Founders: Indraneel Fuke & Raj Kumar Lanka

SimpleCRM is a comprehensive and flexible CRM solution built on open source platform. It is especially suitable for mid-sized and large organizations that need a cost-effective, fully supported, enterprise grade CRM.

Rodins Lab

Founder: Akshay Ananth

An app which enables people to create unique stories (themselves or groups) that are totally different and interactive, without spending much time creating them. A multi tenant platform for Brands, Events and Media houses on a subscription basis.

ReBoard

Founder: Jeet Singh

ReBoard is a new keyboard for iPhone and iPad that allows the user to complete tasks without opening apps.

Procialize

Founder: Abhay Bhatia

The startup provides a platform to conference delegates to search, set up meetings and send messages to one another. B2B MICE events usually have a high delegate fee, and the level of networking within delegates is crippled due to lack of familiarity with one another.

PlexusMD

Founder: Rohan Desai

PlexusMD is an online professional network for medical professionals and healthcare organisations.

Phynart

Founders: Ashish Sharma

Phynart is a company that offers smart home devices that makes home automation reliable and efficient.

Pepipost

Founders: Dibya Prakash Sahoo, Tabrez Shaikh, Sachin Tewari & Chaitanya Chinta

Pepipost provides a cloud based transactional email delivery infrastructure. The company helps startups and brands to engage with their customers at the right moment with the right content over emails.

Parking Rhino

Founders: Tridib Konwar & Mriganka Deka

The startup provides parking space. It is a marketplace catering to the parking needs of the users by providing geo navigation map based search for parking spots in India and an ecosystem where both users and providers can benefit from each other’s offer.

Mysmartcheckin

Founder: Nilesh Bhattad

MySmartCheckin is a mobile app for hotels to optimize check-in, check-out and communication between guests and hotels.

MyFlatCV

Founders: Nikhil N & Bhasker Kumar

The startup provides templates and layouts for CVs, making a bold resume for its users.

Move10X

Founders: Aakash Bansal & Mohammed Israil Shaikh

The startup provides transport services to move things 10X faster, 10X safer and 10X convenient.

MoneyFrog

Founder: Manoj Chahar

Moneyfrog is a new-age Robo-Advisory firm, who has developed a proprietary IT Mobile-cum-Web platform, to help customers manage, view & track Investments & Life Goals, thru multiple Analytical Tools, Smart Graphics & buy-sell Mutual Funds online.

Locus

Founders: Nishith Rastogi and Geet Garg

Locis is a Bangalore-based logistics management platform startup. Some of Locus’ solutions include route deviation engine, order dispatch automation, field user app, route optimization, tracking for end-customer and predictive analytics.

Kabadiwalla Connect

Founders: Anurag Asati & Kavindra Raghuwanshi

The startup works as an online scrap collector, where the user can easily sell his scrap from home.

Hombot



Founders: Dhruv Bansal



Hombot is an affordable Smart Home Automation system that lets the user control every switch and appliances in his/her home from anywhere in the world using any Smartphone or a Smart Device.

GoDoctor Solutions

Founders: Anubhav Jain, Rahul Shokeen & Nalin Ahuja



GoDoctor lets the user easily find a doctor nearby and get a call on their doorstep. With GoDoctor the user can call doctors on demand or schedule an appointment.

Furdo

Founders: Kiran Singh, Arvind Singh & Ishwar Sundararaman

Furdo does to Interior Design, what wordpress themes did to web design. Furdo Themes & 3D tools make interior design Quick, Easy & Free.

FindSpace

Founders: Kiran Kumar Mandhadi & Krishna Kumar Madhariwar

FindSpace enables you to rent a commercial space on short term basis from few days to few months. Renters can either promote or sell a product for a very low upfront cost.

Acpad



Founder: Robin Sukroso

The Acpad is the world’s first wireless MIDI controller that offers access to a variety of programmable features by simply placing it on any acoustic guitar’s surface. Without requiring any modifications, it brings hundreds of instruments, effects, samples and loops to the player’s fingertips.

ScooTalks

Founders: Prashant Gupta and Bahul Chandra

The startup is a professional community for parents, teachers, schools, and kids to keep a regular communication.

Aiblob

Founders: Avdhesh Khaitan and Siddharth Sivaraman

Founded in the year 2015, Aiblob is a specialized Unmanned systems company in based out of Bangalore. The company is focused on “Industrial UAS” for GIS Mapping, Oil and Gas Industry, Survey, Agriculture, Inspection and Education.

AssetTeam.com

Founder: Manoj Manghnani

AssessTEAM is a business intelligence system created for easy access to core business performance figures and correlation of employee performance.

Banana Bandy



Founders:Kavan Antani and Shashank Jogani

BananaBandy is a community, where users showcase their work, like and share projects, and follow other creatives, and a marketplace, where companies can appoint creatives based on their portfolios.

BillBird

Founders: Akriti Dokania, Madhav Bhagat, Ashwin Hegde and Meghna Raghunathan

It is a business organization solution provider for new age entrepreneurs.

Bubblo

Founder: Shashank Sripada

It is a real-time discovery app and marketing platform that offers a visual way of locating bars, clubs and restaurants. Users can even watch real-time videos of these places before stepping a foot inside.

CodersTrust

Founders: Ferdinand Kjærulff



It is a skill development platform on which users can learn coding.

Configure.it

Founders: Ram Chhawchharia and Sandeep Mundra

It is a mobile app development platform that allows building customized mobile apps and backend without having knowledge of programming, coding or configure elements on the UI.

duUdo

Founder:Shivika Poonglia and Jaynit Raheja

doUdo brings everything you need to work better,in one place. Network with startups, small businesses, family businesses through tags and mutual interests.

