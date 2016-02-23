These 40 Startups Will Pitch in the SURGE to Become ‘The Startup of the Year’

SURGE is Web Summit’s first conference in India. In 5 years, Web Summit, held annually in Europe, has grown from 400 attendees to over 42,000 from more than 134 countries. It’s been called “the best technology conference on the planet”. Here are the startups that will be pitching in the event to get the title of the best startup in 2016
Ziotiv Technologies
Founders: Mani SVS & Mallikarjun Sarvepalli
The company is currently operating its online car service platform Carmozo. This Bangalore based startup aims to provide innovative car management solutions. Ziotiv basically provides vehicle management solutions and repair services, connecting user to the nearest repair centre.
Founders: Daksh Sharma & Sunny Jindal
Zaiuto aims to provide 24×7 roadside assistance, be it the fuel problem or the battery kick. The startup is yet to launch its services in March.
Founders: Viraj Mehta & Nakul Vakil
Yelow is a personal care services startup with an intelligent tracking system that helps user to take care of their personal care and hygiene products.
Founders: Balachandar R
A startup working in On-Demand Laundry & Dry Cleaning space.
Vibrant
Founders: Pranav Tej & Aswini Lakhotia
Vibrant is an intuitive mobile app which enables teams to work smarter and more efficiently. Vibrant app enables a more holistic approach to project management. It offers services like task management, activity timelines, instant messaging as well as performance analytics
Founders: Sharad Singh & Vivek Singal
Valuefy is a premier investment portfolio engineering and risk analytics provider, endorsed by the numero-uno industry players. The company provides solutions for critical investment and wealth management processes at some of the leading institutions.
Founder: Urvashi Sarda & Madhusudan Sarda
The startup is a rental marketplace for toys, it offers toys on rent in the Delhi NCR region. Renting toys can save a lot of money and families now won’t have to bend in front of children demands.
The startup offers custom clothing offering a range of shirts, suits and uniforms. The company uses state of art 3D scanning and CAD tools to make the process simple and easy.
Founders: Spanddana Potluri & Koteswara Rao Chintamaneni
Suneeta Techsoft is a Hyderabad based startup offering designing and development for websites and mobile apps.
Founders: Sneha Priya & Pranavan Santhanakrishnan
The company is a place to learn, understand and experience the real meaning of robotics. With a mission to change the phase of education into a more practical learning, improve the robotic standards at India and to provide custom fit designs to meet all the robotic needs of students of all ages, their services include Online Shop, Training for School Students (Kidobotikz) and Training for College Students (Rovatec Labs).
Founders: Samir Bhatia & Sneha Shah
SMEcorner.com facilitates loans for micro, small and medium enterprises from banks and non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs).
SimpleCRM
Founders: Indraneel Fuke & Raj Kumar Lanka
SimpleCRM is a comprehensive and flexible CRM solution built on open source platform. It is especially suitable for mid-sized and large organizations that need a cost-effective, fully supported, enterprise grade CRM.
Rodins Lab
Founder: Akshay Ananth
An app which enables people to create unique stories (themselves or groups) that are totally different and interactive, without spending much time creating them. A multi tenant platform for Brands, Events and Media houses on a subscription basis.
Founder: Jeet Singh
ReBoard is a new keyboard for iPhone and iPad that allows the user to complete tasks without opening apps.
Founder: Abhay Bhatia
The startup provides a platform to conference delegates to search, set up meetings and send messages to one another. B2B MICE events usually have a high delegate fee, and the level of networking within delegates is crippled due to lack of familiarity with one another.
Founder: Rohan Desai
PlexusMD is an online professional network for medical professionals and healthcare organisations.
Founders: Ashish Sharma
Phynart is a company that offers smart home devices that makes home automation reliable and efficient.
Founders: Dibya Prakash Sahoo, Tabrez Shaikh, Sachin Tewari & Chaitanya Chinta
Pepipost provides a cloud based transactional email delivery infrastructure. The company helps startups and brands to engage with their customers at the right moment with the right content over emails.
Founders: Tridib Konwar & Mriganka Deka
The startup provides parking space. It is a marketplace catering to the parking needs of the users by providing geo navigation map based search for parking spots in India and an ecosystem where both users and providers can benefit from each other’s offer.
Founder: Nilesh Bhattad
MySmartCheckin is a mobile app for hotels to optimize check-in, check-out and communication between guests and hotels.
Founders: Nikhil N & Bhasker Kumar
The startup provides templates and layouts for CVs, making a bold resume for its users.
Founders: Aakash Bansal & Mohammed Israil Shaikh
The startup provides transport services to move things 10X faster, 10X safer and 10X convenient.
Founder: Manoj Chahar
Moneyfrog is a new-age Robo-Advisory firm, who has developed a proprietary IT Mobile-cum-Web platform, to help customers manage, view & track Investments & Life Goals, thru multiple Analytical Tools, Smart Graphics & buy-sell Mutual Funds online.
Locus
Founders: Nishith Rastogi and Geet Garg
Locis is a Bangalore-based logistics management platform startup. Some of Locus’ solutions include route deviation engine, order dispatch automation, field user app, route optimization, tracking for end-customer and predictive analytics.
Founders: Anurag Asati & Kavindra Raghuwanshi
The startup works as an online scrap collector, where the user can easily sell his scrap from home.
Hombot
Founders: Dhruv Bansal
Hombot is an affordable Smart Home Automation system that lets the user control every switch and appliances in his/her home from anywhere in the world using any Smartphone or a Smart Device.
Founders: Anubhav Jain, Rahul Shokeen & Nalin Ahuja
GoDoctor lets the user easily find a doctor nearby and get a call on their doorstep. With GoDoctor the user can call doctors on demand or schedule an appointment.
Founders: Kiran Singh, Arvind Singh & Ishwar Sundararaman
Furdo does to Interior Design, what wordpress themes did to web design. Furdo Themes & 3D tools make interior design Quick, Easy & Free.
Founders: Kiran Kumar Mandhadi & Krishna Kumar Madhariwar
FindSpace enables you to rent a commercial space on short term basis from few days to few months. Renters can either promote or sell a product for a very low upfront cost.
Founder: Robin Sukroso
The Acpad is the world’s first wireless MIDI controller that offers access to a variety of programmable features by simply placing it on any acoustic guitar’s surface. Without requiring any modifications, it brings hundreds of instruments, effects, samples and loops to the player’s fingertips.
Founders: Prashant Gupta and Bahul Chandra
The startup is a professional community for parents, teachers, schools, and kids to keep a regular communication.
Founders: Avdhesh Khaitan and Siddharth Sivaraman
Founded in the year 2015, Aiblob is a specialized Unmanned systems company in based out of Bangalore. The company is focused on “Industrial UAS” for GIS Mapping, Oil and Gas Industry, Survey, Agriculture, Inspection and Education.
Founder: Manoj Manghnani
AssessTEAM is a business intelligence system created for easy access to core business performance figures and correlation of employee performance.
Founders:Kavan Antani and Shashank Jogani
BananaBandy is a community, where users showcase their work, like and share projects, and follow other creatives, and a marketplace, where companies can appoint creatives based on their portfolios.
Founders: Akriti Dokania, Madhav Bhagat, Ashwin Hegde and Meghna Raghunathan
It is a business organization solution provider for new age entrepreneurs.
Founder: Shashank Sripada
It is a real-time discovery app and marketing platform that offers a visual way of locating bars, clubs and restaurants. Users can even watch real-time videos of these places before stepping a foot inside.
Founders: Ferdinand Kjærulff
It is a skill development platform on which users can learn coding.
Founders: Ram Chhawchharia and Sandeep Mundra
It is a mobile app development platform that allows building customized mobile apps and backend without having knowledge of programming, coding or configure elements on the UI.
Founder:Shivika Poonglia and Jaynit Raheja
doUdo brings everything you need to work better,in one place. Network with startups, small businesses, family businesses through tags and mutual interests.
Thank you for sharing this article this is such an inspiration for startup Business owner.