A Leadership Knowledge Base in Startups: Pros & Cons

This is a Guest Post by Co-founder and Director, KnowledgeHut

Gone are those days when we were expected to toe the line and stay on track. With multiple startup success stories in India emerging, the message seems to have taken a turn. Independent and innovative thinking is a huge part of the startup growth but there is also the need to properly guide and communicate. The startup boom has got almost everybody, including me, professionally involved with one, and it is interesting to see the direction and functioning within their interiors.

It is important for leaders in startups to have a clear sense of where the organization is headed. If not, at least, a preparation for unexpected glitches is essential to the health of the business. I have seen a lot of enthusiastic and enterprising young professionals lose their way, simply because they could not comprehend or communicate clear directions. This has been caused either because of the lack of real world experience or an improper knowledge base.

There are multiple tasks a new leader might have to face when running a startup organization. Let me delve further into this scenario to discuss what could be the pros and cons of having a leader with a strong knowledge base, especially in a startup.

Pros:

Strong theoretical knowledge:

One of the most important facets that come into consideration for leaders who have in-depth knowledge and skill is that they are able to comprehend and implement strategies almost immediately. This is because, through years of training and management, they come to know of different methodologies that can be induced into managing a startup. Whether or not they are successful is another matter. The fact that they are aware of a known starting point makes for a good advantage.

A trained ability to identify and act quickly:

Experimentation is encouraged in startups but the ability to recover quickly from a mistake gives us an upper hand. Whenever I experienced an error or misstep during my early days as a professional, I had the skills to identify the mistake, understand its effect, analyse its process and learn from the experience. This set of skills is quite essential when it comes to running a productive business. Leaders would have been trained in this particular domain so that the startup still remains a smooth ship in the initial stages.

Cons:

May have inabilities to think on their feet:

Today, in real-time, the problems or issues that are faced by startups are plenty. For those in the initial phase of a startup, there may be many problems that come up that may be beyond the “bookish knowledge” of the leader. During times like this, leaders will need to think out of the box to solve problems. This can prove to be beyond the scope of certification and can be a roadblock.

An inability to adopt newer methods:

For those in startups, who have gotten a skill set in leadership principles, the information might be so deeply steeped into them that it could become hard for them to adapt to newer methods. This can prove to be a problem for those working in startups that are always subject to change in trends, especially ones that have an online presence.

A good leader should develop his or her skills holistically. A good mix of theoretical aptitude and professional expertise is a great way to develop your leadership skills. With some of the country’s renowned educational institutes and organizations pushing for innovative thinking and emphasizing on skill-based education, there seems to be a focus to move in this particular direction. So remember that every new experience can offer multiple new teachings and it is important for you to incorporate what you learn in the classroom to your real-world profession.

