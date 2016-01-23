Concierge Service Startup Qlivery Gets Funding from Chandigarh Angels Network

Gurgaon-based on-demand concierge service startup, Qlivery which is backed by Invexgo Solutions Pvt Ltd, has raised funding from Chandigarh Angels Network (CAN) to scale its operations. The funding will also go towards technology enhancement including implementation of artificial intelligence.

Founded by Karan Saharan, Chetan Agarwal, Sonal Saraogi, Shivani Agarwal and Rohit Pansari in June 2015, Qlivery allows customers to place orders of their shopping list on its website or using the app. The startup runs its own delivery fleet which collects and delivers items according to customer’s needs and takes a delivery charge for every order.

The company is currently operational in Gurgaon and plans to expand its services to Delhi NCR by April 2016 and to Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad and Mumbai by the end of 2016. It claims to have served 12,000 customers since its inception.

The startup consists of 55 people in its team and plans to hire 150 people by April 2016. It also plans to tie up with various hotels and offices to provide on-demand concierge services to employees and travellers.

This month, Delhi-based concierge service startup, Wishup raised a seed round of funding from TracxnLabs, 500 Startups and Mato Peric. In December 2015, chat-based order taking platform, JoeHukum (formerly GoGetSpeedy), secured seed funding from TracxnLabs and a group of distinguished angels led by Jitendra Gupta (Founder, Citrus Payments) and Prashant Tandon (Founder, 1mg/HealthKart),