Delhi Based Education Portal Collegedunia has raised Rs. 3 crore in pre-Series A round of funding from Umang Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Gaadi.com. In November 2014, the company had secured Rs. 1 crore from Affiliate Marketing Company 3.14 Digital and Umang Kumar. It is also planning to raise close to Rs. 33 crore in coming months.

Launched in 2014, Collegedunia is a search engine for the students, parents, and education industry players who are seeking information on higher education sector in India and abroad.

“We currently get about 30,000 unique visitors a day and we’d like to scale that up to 70,000 in the coming months before we go into our next round of investments,” the company Founder, Sahil Chalana, told ET.

The website lists 20,000 colleges and 6000 courses categorized in different streams like Management, Engineering, Medical, Arts and much more. The firm already counts NIIT Group, Educomp Business Schools, NMIMS, Alliance Business School and IDP Golbal among its clients.

A few days back, entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala forayed into the online education sector with the launch of U Education and invested about $16 million in it.