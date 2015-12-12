Online RTI Filing Platform Raises $150K to Scale it Product

OnlineRTI, an online service to file Right to Information (RTI) applications, has raised about $150K in an angel round from LetsVenture with participation from Mohandas Pai, Nipun Goyal (president IIFL), Bhupen Shah (Co-Founder, Sling Media) and investment firm Oliphans Capital.

The raised capital shall be channelized towards product development and improving marketing strategies.

Incorporated in 2014 by Pradeep Bhatt and Vinod Ranganathan, OnlineRTI in an online portal that allows people to file RTI applications without any of the hassles. It has a unified interface to file RTI application to all central and state departments. Also through its Android based app one can file RTI applications directly from their devices.

The company claims to have about 120,000 applications on its portal, of which approximately 40,000 applications have been processed to the government.

Previously, it had raised over $7K from a clutch of investors via LetsVenture platform.