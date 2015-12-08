Business, News

MockBank Buys Web Development Firm Litoro to Strengthen its Product Portfolio

Bengaluru-based startup, MockBank that helps you prepare for the tests for various government job positions, has acquired Vijayawada based startup Litoro, to strengthen its tech team. The deal amount is still undisclosed. As part of the acquisition, the entire team of Litoro will move to Bengaluru at MockBank’s office and its Founder Suresh Bala will join the company as head of the engineering team.

With this acquisition, Litoro will help MockBank to strengthen and diversify its own product portfolio.

With this acquisition, Litoro will help MockBank to strengthen and diversify its own product portfolio.

In September, MockBank raised $400,000 in seed funding led by Blume Ventures to strengthen its technology. Singapore-based angel fund Mercatus Capital and angel investors such as Slideshare Co-founder Amit Ranjan and Bain & Co. India Chairman Srivatsan Rajan also participated in the round. The startup was founded by Konark Singhal, Manesh Jain and Ramesh Narayanan in July 2013, it offers test preparation of popular banking, financial and insurance sector exams.

Litoro is a custom web and mobile product development startup which develops web applications across different verticals such as education, inventory management, real estate and eCommerce. The startup was launched in 2012.

Popular Read:  Fundingwire - Housing Raises Fresh $5M from Softbank & 10 More Funding Updates

Image Source

Share your experiences, opinions or solutions: Submit a Post.

By Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology, and enjoys music and travelling.

View all articles by

One comment

Leave a reply →

  1. 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 